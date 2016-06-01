Alphabet’s Plan To Help 70 Cities Get Smart–For Less

When Alphabet announced it would get into the business of urbanism–with the creation of a spinoff company called Sidewalk Labs–it was easy to imagine the company developing cities much like it develops technology products.

advertisement

advertisement

But what about the dozens of cities who submitted ideas but didn’t win? Whose proposals are now collecting dust? Sidewalk’s collaboration with T4A is tailored to that problem. The nonprofit will work with those 70-odd cities who submitted proposals, helping local leaders to further develop their plans and figure out “how to implement them in ways that don’t require a tremendous amount of capital or bandwidth,” Babu says. “A lot of those conversations have been led by technology vendors who assume the answer is always ‘more technology.'” To understand why Sidewalk wants to work with T4A, it helps to know a bit about its history. T4A is actually part of Smart Growth America, a nonprofit that helped popularize a planning idea called “complete streets,” a set of design and policy recommendations that, in a quietly revolutionary way, suggest that streets should be designed not just for cars, but for buses, cyclists, walkers, and more. Sidewalk Labs sees the group as the perfect partner to develop the next generation of recommendations, which are digital: “connected streets.” That doesn’t necessarily mean installing thousands of Internet kiosks or baking a sensor into every lamppost and curb possible. Right now, the goal is to work with 70 cities to understand what they truly need from technology, and ultimately, develop a set of design recommendations that any city can run with. “One of the great things complete streets did was boil the recommendations down to a pretty easy-to-handle set of recipes,” Babu says. “We hope to do the same thing with connected streets.” Why “Smart” Cities End Up Dumb

advertisement

It’s puzzling: how can so many technology companies and governments be throwing so much money at the problem of smart cities, yet failing to produce a workable model of what one looks like? One high-profile example is Masdar, an ambitious $18 billion connected city outside of Abu Dhabi that is now reportedly nearly abandoned. Other critics have suggested that the monicker “smart city” is just jargon for a surveillance state. “How do we build standard platforms that are relevant to as many cities as possible?” Part of the problem is that many smart city developments have been led by technology companies designing specific plans for specific cities–and packing as much technology into those plans as possible. Those bespoke, custom technologies are expensive, Babu says, and any city that wants to use them has to have extraordinarily deep pockets–so very few cities use them. Sidewalk’s goal is oblique to that: it wants to develop a kit of parts that apply to cities all over the country, and by getting more cities on board, make that kit less expensive: “Our approach at Sidewalk is really, ‘How do we build standard platforms, that are relevant to as many cities as possible, to drive down the cost of using any of these services?'” Babu points to Waze as a great example of this. Waze runs a program called Connected Citizens, which allows cities to directly tap into the app to understand what’s happening on their streets, from collecting pothole data to analyzing traffic flow. “The beauty of that program is that it’s the same tools, the same dashboard, the same API that every city is using,” he says. “That allows cities to share peer best practices, share customization, and reduce the cost of using and deploying tools for any one of them.” Sidewalk wants its collaboration with T4A to do the same thing. It will develop its own transportation platform, Flow, alongside the seven Smart City finalists and the U.S Department of Transportation, using their feedback to directly inform the product development process. Working with so many other cities, small and big, will help the lab develop its other technology products, like its Wi-Fi kiosk system, Link, as well. For example, Detroit might use Flow to understand how car sharing could be better deployed to get around its sprawling urban fabric, which is so much less dense than other cities. Another city might use it to better distribute bike shares across stations, or use sensors to supply bus riders with more accurate notifications based on their location on the street. It remains to be seen whether it will eventually get into the business of true city-building, as The Information reported last month. Working with 70 different cities to understand their needs could be just the first stage in a design process–empathize with the clients. But cities are slow, unwieldy things, and it will likely be a while before we see that next step.

advertisement