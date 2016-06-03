Self-Driving Cars Could Revolutionize Our Sidewalks, Too

And a result, our streets may never be the same. But what they will be like is still unclear. So Co.Design asked the New York City design consultancy Pensa to imagine the streets of the future. Pensa is uniquely suited to imagine that future, since it’s already playing a tangible role in designing technology into cities. The studio’s Streetcharge solar stations, which are built into sidewalks and parks to give people free charging in public spaces, were actually adopted by New York City in 2013.

Pensa’s vision is called the Third Space–an illustration of how cities could use the wealth of urban space that autonomous cars promise to free up by removing all those parallel parking spaces.

Freeing parking spots would be a big boon to open real estate in urban areas. There are an estimated one billion parking spots in the U.S., for only a quarter billion cars. That’s a 4:1 ratio of supply to demand, which makes little sense for a world where cars can drive around the block, network to a central database, and park themselves in an open spot–especially if they, like taxis of today, might only stop to refuel anyway.

Meanwhile, cities as we know them are already changing the way we do our jobs in subtle ways. “A lot of the lines and ways we think about traditional space in urban environments are getting very blurry,” says Pensa partner Mark Prommel. “Even what was my office space before, now there’s free Wi-Fi through most of the city. My office extends onto the sidewalk; that’s where I have meetings and do work.”

Given that self-driving vehicles will decentralize the office even more, there’s an opportunity to be had in the literal space between buildings themselves and cars–space that most of us currently use for moving between building and car, or standing as we refresh the time until our Uber arrives. But the possibilities of that space change when you consider what cars of the future will be like: electric, spewing no exhaust, and whirring by almost silently–all while driving by with more nonthreatening safety than a human pilot could ever convey.

“One way to think about it is, you could just stand there and wait,” says Prommel. “But when you start to add the layers of what those [future] vehicles represent, and the power of it, the space can change in more subtle ways. If you’re not worried about standing on the edge and being hit, or the noise, or the pollution from vehicles, you can think of this third place as a place to sit.”