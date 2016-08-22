Why Dark Patterns Won’t Go Away

Since October of last year, Microsoft has been sending customers of Windows 7 and Windows 8.1 desktop pop-ups, asking them to update to Windows 10 for free. About a month ago, users who had resisted the Windows 10 siren call suddenly found themselves being tricked into updating , when Microsoft made clicking the pop-up’s bright red “Close” button actually initiate the update instead.

This is a dark pattern: a misleading or otherwise deceptive UI/UX decision that tries to exploit human psychology to get users to do things they don’t really want to do. Dark patterns are pretty much as old as the web. The classic pop-up ad, saying you’ve won a random sweepstakes, is a less sophisticated version of the bait and switch Microsoft pulled. Users hate them. Experts say they’re bad for business. So why do they persist? The answer suggests that design is not as prevalent at a strategic level as many companies would have you believe.

Since 2010, UX designer Harry Brignull has been cataloging examples of dark patterns online at his website DarkPatterns.org. A few years before Brignull launched the site, he was pickpocketed. “This group of people came up to me, for all appearances out for a night on the town, and one who seemed friendly tried to dance with me,” he remembers. When he found his wallet missing, Brignull did a search online and discovered what had happened to him had a name: the drunk dancer technique. “I realized that now that I knew the name for what had happened to me, I would never fall victim to it again,” Brignull says. “That’s empowering. Naming something deceptive is a way to give you control over it.”

Brignull started DarkPatterns to help empower users who had fallen prey to UI/UX scams by naming the deceptive techniques. He specifically gave each family of dark pattern he catalogued a provocative name, so that people could remember what they were. For example, a company that makes it almost impossible to delete your account or unsubscribe is a Roach Motel, after the famous cockroach spray tag line: “They check in, but they don’t check out!” A Zuckering, meanwhile, is named after Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg and describes a UI that tricks users into sharing more information about themselves than they really want to. And some dark patterns are so ubiquitous that they’re industry standards. Try to think of a major publisher or subscription-service provider that doesn’t use forced-continuity dark patterns to automatically bill your credit card at the end of a so-called “free” trial.

Over the years, Brignull has caught some very big names using dark patterns, including Microsoft, Facebook, Skype, LinkedIn, TicketMaster, LiveNation, Amazon, Adobe, Wired, the Boston Globe, and many, many more. But why do these companies use them?

In most organizations, designers are just implementers; they’re not responsible for strategy.

Mostly, because they work–in the short term. “In most organizations, designers are just implementers; they’re not responsible for strategy,” Brignull says. Many designers, and possibly even most, hate using dark patterns in their work, but they are forced to implement them by managers. These managers only care about one or two individual metrics, not the experience of the site or brand as a whole. So a manager who is tasked with increasing the number of people who sign up for a company’s newsletter might order a website designer to use a dark pattern to capture email addresses, because it’s an easy short-term solution that doesn’t really require any effort.