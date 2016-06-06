Playboy’s Secret History As A Design Tastemaker

There’s a running gag that readers buy Playboy for the articles, not the (formerly) nude centerfolds . But from the 1950s to the 1970s, you could unequivocally say you were buying it for the design.

Historian Beatriz Colomina argues that it was Playboy–not MoMA or conventional design and shelter publications–that cemented midcentury modernism as pivotal to the aspirational lifestyle of the modern man. With a peak circulation of 5.6 million readers in 1975, the lad mag’s role as a major midcentury tastemaker is rarely acknowledged by historians. But in Playboy Architecture, 1953–1979 at the Elmhurst Art Museum, in Elmhurst, Illinois, Colomina chronicles how the magazine infiltrated the minds of the general public.

James Prinz

“[Playboy] really felt that [modern design] was an important tool–actually crucial–for seduction,” Colomina told Architect magazine. “The modern apartment is a necessity for the bachelor, who has to surround himself with all these gadgets and all this modern furniture, and eventually even the architecture, the Playboy Pad. These are the settings in which seduction happen.”

Hugh Hefner founded Playboy in Chicago in 1953 and enlisted designer Art Paul as the magazine’s art director. They were the magazine’s only two full-time employees at its outset, and together they shaped the editorial coverage, illustrations, photography, and creative direction–which was undoubtedly shaped by the magazine’s hometown. The magazine showed nude women draped over modern chairs, published plans for entire apartments, and buyer’s guides on how readers could furnish their own home in Playboy‘s image.

“Hefner was a fan of modern architecture, and one of the materials in the exhibition features a quote of him talking about seeing Mies van der Rohe’s Lake Shore Drive apartments and being impressed by how urbane they looked,” says Staci Boris, chief curator at the Elmhurst Art Museum. “He was interested in the life of a bachelor city dweller.”

In 1954, Playboy profiled local architect Frank Lloyd Wright, calling him the “greatest architect of all time.” That same year, it included a step-by-step guide on how to entertain and seduce a date that was set over an illustration of an apartment that was furnished with chairs by Eero Saarinen and Jorge Ferrari-Hardoy. (The whole setting looks like it could have been plucked from a Design Within Reach catalog dating from today.)