The Long-Lost Study That Tried To Quantify Creative Personalities

In the 1950s, the world became fascinated by creativity. World War II was over, and scientists wanted to understand subtler things about human psychology, our relationships, and our left brains. Leading them was a group at UC Berkeley called the Institute of Personality and Social Research, or IPAR, which was devoted to scientifically studying highly successful creative people, from writers to explorers.

But IPAR’s most fascinating study dealt with architects, which the institute’s scientists were particularly intrigued by. In an intensive study in 1958, IPAR recruited names like Richard Neutra, Louis Kahn, Eero Saarinen, and Philip Johnson to understand how architects thought, acted, and created. Over 22 hours of testing, the scientists studied the personalities, neuroses, and inner conflicts of architects who are, even today, among the most famous on earth. IPAR also asked these designers to do something controversial: rank themselves, and each other, on a scale. What resulted was an incredibly intimate, at times uncomfortable, portrait of a group of now-legendary architects.

The results were almost lost forever. The boxes were forgotten at Berkeley for decades and on the verge of being trashed. A series of chance encounters (and sheer curiosity) led the architect and historian Pierluigi Serraino to track them down over the past decade. This month, Serraino published a new book about the study and its findings, The Creative Architect: Inside the Great Midcentury Personality Study from the Monacelli Press, that resurfaces those results. Here are a few insights.

The grueling testing took place over several weekends inside a former frat house at UC Berkeley. There were two-hour personal history interviews about deeply personal topics like parental conflicts and sleep schedules. There were design challenges. Perception experiments. Even during the social cocktail hours of the weekend, IPAR’s scientists surveilled their tipsy subjects.

“I have no technical skills . . . and I don’t give a damn,” declared George Nelson.

Many of the tests dealt with independence and conformity–or what we might call peer pressure–the results of which ended up being very important in the scientists’ conclusions. One, seen above, was called the Conformity Test. A group of architects were seated in cubicles and asked to estimate distances. They could see their peers’ answers before they submitted their own. (In fact, those answers were totally made up for the test.) The idea was to see whether an architect would change his answer after he saw the answers of his peers. Likewise, the scientists were keenly interested in the personality types of the architects, carrying out Myers-Briggs tests to quantify their personalities and delving into their motivations from their very earliest days.

What they discovered was that many of the architects combined an intense independence with a sensitivity and intuitiveness–resulting in a clear and steady, but uncompromising, vision for a particular building. “There are all sorts of forces designed to compromise the integrity of the building, and the architect is the only one who holds the principle of the building together,” Serraino tells me. IPAR’s research paints a picture of the successful creative as, “fundamentally, someone who is able to survive, in a healthy way, the chaos that comes from an idea in formation to a point of arrival.”

One group discussion–accompanied by the “background noises of ice clinking in martinis and vigorous pencil writing”–was about ethics. The architects were asked how they would respond to a client who wanted to change one major element of their design. Saarinen was unequivocal: “He has to be willing to drop the job, otherwise he has no future.” In an interview, George Nelson demonstrated his own fiercely independent view on his strengths and weaknesses, declaring, “I have no technical skills . . . and I don’t give a damn.”