Redesigning Chicago’s Burliest Food Experience: The Steakhouse

“There are four or five restaurants that do more than $20 million a year in this town,” says Chicago restaurateur Kevin Boehm, conspiratorily. Their secret? They’re all steakhouses. “If you hit it, and hit it right, steakhouses draw everyone. The foodie. The tourist. It has the widest net, the steakhouse.”

So late last year, when Boehm’s restaurant group Boka came across 10,000 square feet of open space in Chicago’s old meatpacking district, he and his partner Rob Katz jumped at the chance to open a steakhouse of their own. That restaurant would become Swift & Sons, a sprawling palace of charred meat that would go toe-to-toe with the beefy Chicago mainstays Morton’s and Gibsons, along with established newcomers like Mastro’s and Chicago Cut.

The problem with their plan? Steakhouses offer an inherently dull, monotonous experience–but they are defined largely by very specific consumer expectations. “I want to eat my steak inside a cigar box that plays nothing but Sinatra, serves a five-pound slice of cheesecake, and hangs black and white photos of boxers on the wall,” kind of expectations.

“When you decide to do a steakhouse, it’s not an innovative idea. It’s something that’s been redone a million times,” Boehm says. “We said, what are the core competencies of a steakhouse? What do we have to do. And what can we bend?”

The design, they decided, was bendable. So Boka tapped AvroKO, the New York design firm behind restaurants like Quality Meats, Beauty and Essex, and projects for The Four Seasons, to create the space and experience “from dirt to spoon,” as AvroKO partner Adam Farmerie puts it.

As AvroKO does with many of its projects, it turned to local history for inspiration. The space was concrete that had been buried in a hundred years of ice, storing meats and seafood. They considered the Chicago cattle yards where all that meat came from–Chicago was the leading meatpacking city from the Civil War to the 1920s–and the big shouldered businessmen who’d built that industry, like Gustavus Franklin Swift, who’d gone so far as to develop the first refrigerated train car to transport beef, and his competitors at Armour.

“We just got really inspired by these two specific companies. They were kind of rivals at the time, and in order to channel the spirit of these multinational, slightly old boy companies, we thought it’d be fun to imagine that they’d conglomerated into one,” Farmerie says. “And we were imagining a space that was almost their corporate headquarters or members club.”