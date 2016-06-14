To Solve Major UX Problems, Try A Swarm Session

If you’ve ever gotten stuck on a design problem and couldn’t for the life of you figure out how to solve it, consider holding a swarm session. That’s how Sumo Logic , a Bay Area-based analytics company with more than 250 employees and $161 million in venture capital funding, works through major product development challenges.

Also called a “UX Palooza,” a swarm is just what it sounds like: mass movement around a single problem. “The swarm is not a blue skies session; it’s more like a war room,” says Sumo Logic design director Daniel Castro. “We gather everyone together, regardless of what project folks are working on, and put them on task to solve a certain thing. By focusing intently as a team, we can move projects forward and overcome obstacles faster than scattered one-hour sessions.”

Customer journey map Sumo Logic/Nitesh Jain

Every month, people on the UX team clear their calendar for two to five days to focus on a specific problem that will help move a larger project forward.

The Sumo Logic team communicates via Slack, so the first step is to align everyone’s schedules, give the swarm a name, and build some major hype around the project. The team prefers holding swarms earlier in the week, such as Tuesdays and Wednesdays (rarely Mondays for a million obvious reasons) so that Thursdays and Fridays are dedicated to hashing out the details.

All designers jump into the project and help, even if they aren’t already part of the overall work, to introduce fresh thinking into the mix. Stakeholders are invited to these sessions, but they don’t need to be present for the whole time.

Daniel Castro/Sumo Logic

The goal? To emerge from the second day with a concrete idea.

A typical two-day swarm looks like this: