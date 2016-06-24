How Fashion Brands Are Starting To Design Like Tech Companies

Inside Lululemon Labs, the cultish activewear brand’s 11th New York City location that opened in March, there’s not a single $100 yoga pant in sight. Instead, slimming pencil skirts, crisp blazers, and creased trousers–all in a distinctly N.Y.C. palette of black, white, navy, and gray–line the walls. Catering to New Yorkers, the store sells clothing designed for professionals but constructed out of the brand’s high-performance materials. Behind the sales floor, the design team toils away in an office in the back.

It’s the second store to come out of Lululemon’s Labs concept (the first opened in Vancouver in 2009), a division within the company that produces small batch pieces designed specifically for a city’s consumers, based on things such as weather, local style, and commuting patterns. Internally, Labs also functions as a kind of test run for the company’s experimental designs as Lululemon continues to expand its offerings beyond performance wear. Pieces sold at these stores are like beta versions of Lululemon mainstays: The products that sell particularly well, like their popular mesh leggings, make it into the company’s main line to be sold nationwide. For a performance brand like Lululemon, which has large R&D department for testing new fabric and textile technology, selling their prototypes and analyzing the sell-through data makes sense. And as the technology of activewear seeps its way into everyday clothing, other brands have developed similar models. Instead of putting together case studies, these companies are making their customers the lab rats–essentially, letting the market play a hand in the design of their products. Testing Like a Tech Company For web developers and product designers, this type of iterative process is nothing new. App developers, for instance, will beta test a digital product on a select group of users and ask for feedback before it officially hits the market. Once it’s out, they look to user data to inform incremental improvements that ultimately lead to a better product. Iterations are rapid and constant; just think of all the times your smartphone alerts you to an app update. In the fashion industry, it’s not as easy for the design process to be so customer-centric. Fashion is dictated by a rigid seasonal schedule and quick product turnover, leaving little room for iteration. And if a brand works through a retailer, that’s just another layer between designer and customer. It’s difficult to get direct and timely customer feedback. That’s where the “labs” concept comes in. “Labs is where we test our future concept,” says Gihan Amarasiriwardena, the cofounder of Ministry of Supply, a company that makes high-end menswear out of performance material. Like Lululemon, MoS also has a Labs initiative where they sell small batches of experimental products. The company has a Facebook group of around 100 customers to whom they send products still in development and request feedback. Amarasiriwardena, who has an engineering background and worked a stint at the design consultancy Ideo, compares Labs to a Formula One concept car that gets tested on the raceway before a consumer version hits the market. But when a product hits the MoS stores, that isn’t the end of the design process. MoS watches how it sells, continues to solicit customer feedback, and then releases new, updated versions based on that feedback. Their new Seamless Jacket, for example, is an updated version of the Aviator II blazer, which was a redesign of the very first jacket MoS launched as a company.

From the very beginning, MoS knew that it wanted a blazer that would look professional but wouldn’t restrict movement. Their first Aviator jacket was designed for movement and breathability, with the moisture-wicking quality of sportswear but with the lining of the traditional sports jacket. It sold out in four days. Yet when asked to give feedback, customers suggested that the jacket still needed a fuller range of motion. For the Aviator II, MoS removed the lining and built a special four-way stretch knit fabric. The Seamless jacket takes the concept one step further: It is designed in CAD, then 3-D printed for seamless construction. It has a built-in ventilation system under the armpits and a specific knit that stretches around the elbows. While the first Aviator is no longer available, the Aviator II is still part of the line alongside its successor. Cutting Out The Middleman Key to getting feedback is having a direct-to-consumer business model. Both MoS and Lululemon require their customer service reps and retail workers to ask customers for feedback on designs. The men’s athletic wear e-retailer Ten Thousand does it by selling prototypes online for a $9 discount through a program called–you guessed it–Labs. For Ten Thousand CEO Keith Nowak, integrating customer feedback early on in the design process was always part of its business model. Larger companies that make high-performance sports gear–Nike, Adidas, Lululemon–have big R&D divisions that test the material. As a small company, Ten Thousand doesn’t have that, so they went straight to their consumer with a discount option. After selling 150 of its first design–the Endurance Shorts–in a few hours, Nowak personally followed up with the people who bought them for their feedback. Based on that feedback, the redesigned shorts, now called Foundation Shorts, have a zippered side pocket to hold keys or an iPhone. It also offers options for fit based on personal preference: Customers can decide whether or not to have a built-in liner and can choose between a seven-inch seam or a nine-inch seam. Nowak says this kind of mass customization is only possible if you have a direct line of contact with your customers. “You have this chance to work directly with the people you’re designing products for,” he says.

