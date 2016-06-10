What Is Google’s Tango, Exactly, And Why Should You Care?

The first consumer Tango phone was announced yesterday by Lenovo. Yay! Great! But what is Tango? And why should designers or consumers care?

Tango is actually a powerful computer vision technology being developed by Google that allows your smartphone to see its environment. It does this so well, in fact, that if you ride a roller coaster using Tango, it can build a 3-D map in real time. And I wouldn’t be surprised at all if Google stuck this same technology inside its Daydream VR headsets, so you could essentially turn your living room into a mini Holodeck–no special tracking systems needed.

For the slightly longer, significantly more charming explanation, watch the above video by Google’s own video duo Nat & Lo. And for the much longer, technically impressive explanation–complete with dinosaurs and real-time interior decorating–watch Tango lead Johnny Lee demonstrate it on stage this year’s Google I/O.MW