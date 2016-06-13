Google Is Letting Places Text Us (But Will We Just Ghost?)

In an ideal world, you’d never load an app on your phone. Instead, whenever you pulled it out of your pocket, it would already have loaded whatever you were looking for.

Last week, Google took a small but meaningful step toward that future. It launched a feature called Nearby for Android. Nearby essentially allows places you’re physically nearby to send you notifications through Bluetooth “beacons.”

So when you walk into a CVS, you’ll receive a link to open (or download) its app, so you could check specials or print photos from your phone. When you wait at the gate of a United flight, the airline will point you to the free shows and movies you can watch while you wait for your plane. Similarly, historic landmarks around the campus of Notre Dame will actually contact your phone to teach you more about themselves. Around Oracle arena, fans will be notified of Warriors highlights they can watch on their screens.

In each of these cases, you’ll see a notification on your screen–just like a text message. Tap, and it can deep-link you into a specific part of an app, or it can point you to a URL on the web. Or, if you’re not interested, you can swipe left to dismiss and move on with your life. But though it may sound innocuous, Nearby shows us how Google, and Apple with its similar iBeacon devices, are attempting to integrate mobile interfaces with the physical world.

Building the perfect, contextually understanding mobile software is hard. Google’s been trying for a long time, most notably with Google Now, which tracked your location to serve up all sorts of information, like future meetings, commutes, and directions to nearby restaurants, all predictive of what you might need to see when you glance at your screen.

Sometimes Now feels prescient; you’ll find yourself wondering how Google knew you were about to go to the gym on a random Tuesday. Other times, it’s downright idiotic; once, waiting for a plane at the airport around lunchtime, Now suggested I drive 40 miles to an Arby’s. I don’t even know the last time I ate at an Arby’s, but it probably predated me even owning a smartphone.

But Nearby should be inherently relevant in a way that Now isn’t, because it’s geo-activated: You’ll be literally on the scene of the notification when you get it. And about that notification! Not a bad way to convey bits of information, right? We’re used to notifications. We don’t have to open notifications. And we know how to ignore notifications (not that I was ghosting last weekend, I swear). Because it’s local, and because the UX is instantly understandable, Nearby should be a more focused solution to the problem Now tried to tackle.