The New Office Chair: Portable, Lightweight, And Shaped Like A Pogo Stick

Design projects typically kick off with a brief, but in the case of the new HiLo stool that the San Francisco engineering and design firm Box Clever developed for Knoll, it began with an metaphor seemingly pulled from left field. Benjamin Pardo, Knoll’s director of design, bought two traditional Scottish kilts for Bret Recor and Seth Murray, Box Clever’s co-founders.

“When we first started the project, he wanted to make sure we were sensitive to the different types of people who would be using it so he bought us kilts and said, ‘Put these on and make sure you’re comfortable sitting on [the design] while you wear it,” Recor says.

The HiLo is a new seating piece that debuted at NeoCon, an contract furniture trade show held in Chicago each year. The piece is shaped like a dumbbell–it has a central post with a slender seat on one end and a pivoting base on the other. It also provides a solution to the itinerant way people work today. “It’s like if you smashed a razor scooter and a pogo stick together,” Knoll CEO Andrew Cogan says about the HiLo’s portability and form. “It’s comfortable, it’s light, it’s mobile, it can be a guest chair, it can support you standing or sitting. It’s relevant to individuals in their homes as well as workers in their offices.”

Like the Unscripted Collection by David Rockwell–Knoll’s other big launch for the show–the product responds to a changing dynamic in workspaces. Increasingly, people don’t sit–or stand–in the same place throughout the day; rather, they move about an office depending on the task at hand and need products. For contract furniture makers, it’s no longer just about offering task and lounge seating; it’s about creating a place to “perch” for any given amount of time.

“Our fastest growing [user] category is people working at height-adjustable workstations and we saw time and again that office chairs were pushed to the side,” Cogan says. “We asked, what do you use when you’re standing up? It was clear that you ended up with this chair gridlock when you were at tables. There’s got to be some device between a chair and a stool that would work in this environment, that people could use throughout the day, in group meetings, as well as provide support when they’re standing up.”

Aside from the kilt analogy, the only other thing Pardo told Box Clever to keep in mind was that the HiLo should be a companion in the workplace, a piece that could work in myriad settings and that someone could easily take with them.

One of the common problems with seating in offices is that there’s rarely the right number of seats at the table, and real estate is at a premium. Most offices have a massive “Situation Room” in which everyone congregates for important meetings. But it’s rare that everyone has to be there regularly. On those occasions, there’s usually a complex game of musical chairs. Some end up dragging seating into the room and others are resigned to sitting on the floor or standing in a corner–not terribly comfortable for extended periods of time. Also common: meetings around someone’s computer screen or at a small table. Because most office chairs are hefty and take up a lot of space, such impromptu meetings can be challenging to accommodate.