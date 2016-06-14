advertisement
Find Free Fonts On Google’s Slick New Site

Thanks to subscription platforms like Typekit, licensing fonts for web use isn’t all that expensive or difficult any more. But there are plenty of free options, too–like Google Fonts, a collection of more than 800 open-source font families you can license without cost for online use.

Now, using Google Fonts will be even easier. A slick new homepage allows you to search fonts by style, thickness, and slant, all while previewing your options in a grid of text fields that you can actually type inside to try out fonts instantly.

Go ahead, pitch your clients a site typed in Google’s own Roboto and see if they notice.

All Images: courtesy GoogleMW

