Frog Designs A Distraction Device For Burn Patients In Pain

The biggest criticism of VR is that it removes us from the wonders of reality. But the truth is, sometimes reality sucks. Anyone who’s ever been admitted to a hospital knows this, and patients admitted in the burn unit may know it better than anyone else.

It’s why Frog teamed up with Stanford Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery resident Dr. Brian Pridgen to develop VR Care. It’s a new open-source VR headset, designed for hospital contexts, with apps specifically built to distract burn patients from their painful routine treatments.

“Burns are incredibly painful, but imagine it spread all over your whole body, legs, arms, and chest,” says Pridgen. “There’s just this intense background pain. And we have to scrub their burns, clean away their debris, all the burned skin. It’s important for treating the burn, but it’s painful.”

Clinicians do have another tool at their disposal to help counteract pain: distraction.

Drugs can work to reduce pain, of course, though not perfectly–and with risk of side effects. Meanwhile, clinicians do have another tool at their disposal to help counteract pain: distraction. Studies have shown that simply giving a patient something else to think about can reduce their perceived discomfort–and VR has shown promise in this regard.

But VR headsets aren’t optimal for hospital settings. They’re bulky and require even more wires on top of diagnostic equipment. They’re not waterproof. And as burn victims are of particular susceptibility to infection, anything that comes into contact with their skin has to be sterile (and preferably, disposable). There’s also the matter of comfort. For someone stuck in bed with most of their body in pain, the last thing they want to be thinking about is a headset digging into their cheeks.

Ideally, Frog wanted to design something that could meet all these criteria–and could be built for $10. Oh, and just using Google Cardboard was out. First because cardboard wasn’t a material that can work in a sterile environment. And second, it lacks a head strap.

The team got to prototyping with a funny material that any paranoid parent will recognize: jigsaw-style foam tiles. Since they assembled like 3-D puzzle pieces already, Frog was able to cut the tiles with a CNC machine to rapidly build a test headset that was ergonomic. For the screen, the system would just use the patient or hospital’s smartphone. (And the precise information, like focal lengths and distances between internal lenses and the screen, Frog did lift from the Cardboard project.) Theoretically, this kind of foam headset could arrive at the hospital in a sterile bag and be tossed after each use.