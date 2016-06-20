10 Design Ideas For The Perk Workers Actually Want: Quiet

Do expensive amenities like great food and game rooms really attract the best employees? That’s been the conventional wisdom for the past decade. But more and more offices are rethinking what the most meaningful perks are–doing away with cafeterias for more vacation time , for example.

While some argue that unlocking engagement from millennial workers lies in playground-like offices, CityLab highlights a new survey that says that it’s peace and quiet that’s the real key. Carried out by Oxford Economics (a spin-off organization of Oxford University), the results revealed that uninterrupted work time was at the top of most of the 1,200 respondents’ wish lists. Meanwhile, none said that free food was the most important.

Surprisingly, the study revealed that millennial workers were the most vocal about noise complaints: 74% of people surveyed worked in open offices–a once-popular design strategy that’s seeing more and more backlash. Because of the rising cost of real estate, it’s unlikely that we’ll all receive private offices anytime soon, but there are some design strategies that can mitigate noise and distractions to help people concentrate and get more work done. We share 10 ideas below, ranging from larger interventions to quick fixes.

The Zones furniture collection by Teknion includes a high-backed settee to help eliminate visual distractions.

“The most important thing to remember about sound is that it is relative,” Robert Benson, a principal and design leader at the global architecture firm CannonDesign says. “Reducing sound may actually make the ‘noise’ worse. Imagine sitting in a charming cafe. Twenty people chatting about their day and you are able to read a book because the sound is even. There is a nice din that becomes background allowing you to focus. Now imagine that there is only one other table occupied in the cafe. The conversation at that table is really the only sound being made in the space. You hear every word, and it is as if they are chatting inside your head. The go-to strategy is to match the energy in the workspace. Open meeting areas should be adjacent to circulation or other sound-producing areas. Gather quieter spaces near each other.”

“Providing spaces for concentration is easy–just don’t expect a workstation to do it,” Benson says. “The challenge now and tomorrow is maintaining the right level of energy. Walking into a deadly quiet workspace is not inspiring. More and more people want to be part of a team that is collaborating. They want to see activity. They want to see the mission of the organization happen.”

Steelseries

The furniture company Steelcase and writer Susan Cain collaborated on these workspaces (also shown above) that offer communal semi-private space that’s still visually connected to the rest of the office. In renovating its HQ in Minnesota, 3M is dedicating communal spaces for either quiet work or conversational, collaborative work to help control activity and noise.

“Allowing users in a workspace to relocate–or flow–to spaces that suit their needs, at that moment, increases productivity and satisfaction in the workplace,” Benson says. “Secondly understanding the type of work happening throughout the workforce is critical. Quiet zones, similar to that deployed on commuter rails, are becoming more and more popular.”