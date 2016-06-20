To Master Branding, “Build Patterns Not Stamps”

Co.Design has partnered with the Brooklyn design studio Hyperakt to bring you Lunch Talks, a video series of conversations with smart, creative people.—Eds

Since 2008, diary-loving Jonny Naismith has been design director of Moving Brands‘ New York office, helping countless clients create or invigorate their brands.

Here, Naismith discusses how his client work with companies has increasingly evolved away from what we traditionally think of as “brands.” These days, he argues, a brand is more than just a logo, but the way a company moves and reacts to its customers. As case studies, Naismith presents his work with the telecom Swisscom, for whom Moving Brands created a constantly evolving logomark driven by code, and BBC’s Newsbeat, which uses an animation system to emphasize a news source that is constantly “beating” like a stereo’s graphic equalizer.JB