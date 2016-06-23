A Designer’s Guide To The $15 Billion Artificial Intelligence Industry

For designers, that represents a major business opportunity. But AI is also a challenge requiring every strength and skill they’ve learned and many they haven’t. They will have to understand sociology, psychology, and biology. They will have to develop a working knowledge of statistics. Creativity and attention to detail–designers’ stock in trade–won’t be enough. Here’s what designers will need to adapt. Think of it as a study guide to the design jobs of the future.

First a word on why designers should embrace artificial intelligence in the first place. The best designers know that they need to study human behavior if they want to make the right choices for their users. But historically, designers could only make decisions that were good for the masses some of the time, rather than best for individuals all of the time. Artificial intelligence changes that.

It allows designers to cater to, and anticipate, individual users’ needs. Think about bathroom mirrors that adjust a room’s lighting based on stress levels or educational robots that edit a child’s tutoring plan based on his attention span and frustration level. With AI, products and services aren’t just performing basic functions; they’re emotionally aware, letting designers create the best experience for each user.

Most design education includes some exposure to the liberal arts. But designing with artificial intelligence requires deeper knowledge stores.

Math: Boatloads of data are being created nonstop in a mobile- and sensor-driven world. Disciplines such as statistics, data mining, and data science are brought in to make sense of the numbers and give decision-makers important context. The tech community is focused on machine learning–teaching machines how to make decisions–and designers will need to understand these methods.

Psychology: The way an AI system communicates with users at 2 p.m. should be different from the way it talks to them at 2 a.m., taking into account the unusually late time and understanding that the users are likely frustrated because they can’t sleep, playful because they’ve been drinking, or panicked because there’s been an emergency. Designers have to understand the many ways users might react in different scenarios and how they will express their intention depending on factors like their mood, location, and what they ate that day. That requires a deep understanding of human psychology.