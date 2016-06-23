The Dark Side Of Your Design Heroes

We admire many midcentury heroes for their work, whether they created products that improve our lives, buildings that beautified our skylines, or furniture that made our homes more enjoyable. Yet in more than a few cases, some of the most famous names of the 20th century also supported questionable–sometimes, downright awful–ideas and organizations during their careers. Designers are human, after all.

PhotoQuest/Getty Images

The latest of such architects is Eero Saarinen–the iconic midcentury designer of the iconic Tulip chair, the St. Louis Arch, the General Motors Technical Center, the TWA terminal at JFK Airport, Bell Labs, and inventor of the conversation pit. After filing a Freedom of Information Act request last year, Gizmodo writer Matt Novak this week reported that Saarinen moonlighted as a weapons designer for the CIA (then known as the OSS).

According to the information Novak received, which dates from around 1944, Saarinen worked on the design and construction of military schools, situation rooms, equipment for conferences, and pilot models of new weapons and devices. He points out that the information was very vague (it doesn’t look like there are any specific weapons mentioned or illustrations. “Since the OSS was involved in counterespionage and sabotage, the word ‘devices’ could mean a great number of things. But unfortunately, the file doesn’t elaborate,” he writes.

WWII, and the years leading up to it, were very challenging times for designers and architects in general–many fled war-torn Europe for safer ground in the United States–and “the war effort” was something that affected nearly every American. That said, I certainly hope that Saarinen didn’t actually design a weapon that was ever deployed.

Saarinen is not alone in having political clients or affiliations that have been largely lost to history until recently. In fact, several of his most famous midcentury peers have lesser-known stories akin to Saarinen’s.

Horst P. Horst/Condé Nast/Getty Images

Another famous midcentury name whose suspect political affiliations have often been overlooked? Philip Johnson. We know the architect and writer as being instrumental to introducing the International Style to the United States as MoMA’s first curator of architecture and design. A disciple of Mies van der Rohe, Johnson created some of the most famous modern buildings–like the Glass House, the Four Seasons Restaurant, the Sony Tower, and the New York World’s Fair Pavilion–though his contributions as a critic were more influential than anything he built.