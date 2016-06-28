Pay $4K To Work In A Temple To Yves Béhar’s Design

Most of us–okay, none of us–will ever get to live like Silicon Valley designer Yves Béhar . But thanks to the coworking space Canopy , some people might make their office lives a bit more Béhar-ian.

Set to open this fall in San Francisco’s tony Pacific Heights neighborhood, Canopy is the brainchild of Béhar and his friend, architect, and developer Amir Mortazavi. Like other boutique coworking spaces, expect a mix of shared and private spaces, an in-house cafe, bookable conference rooms, phone booths for calls, and swanky design.

The space will be tastefully outfitted with a number of furnishings and finishes befitting what the two are calling a “mature” workspace: tiles from Heath Ceramics; classic furniture from Joe Colombo, Alexander Girard, and Don Chadwick; and, naturally, Béhar’s own designs including August smart locks, Sodastreams, Juicero presses, Sayl task chairs, and workstations he designed for Herman Miller (which he also specified for his design firm).

Noticeably absent? Ping-Pong tables and their juvenile brethren. “There are no foosball tables here,” Béhar said in a release, speaking to the type of person Canopy hopes to attract–workers who are more interested in getting things done than goofing around.

But along with a grown-up aesthetic comes a steep price tag. Membership starts at $650 per month for a seat at a shared table and goes up to $4,000 for a private office. Canopy is expected to open in September.DB