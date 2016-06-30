Proof That Small Buildings (And Budgets) Can Have A Big Impact

For 13 years now, the AIA has reserved a special recognition for projects that do a lot with a little, whether it’s cash or space. This year, it’s bestowed honors on a reading nook in a public library, a roving dental studio, and a remote cabin, among others. In an era of finite resources, these designs show how efficiency breeds clever design.

The AIA’s definition of “small” varies and it gives a lot of leeway to the project type–it can be a structure, an object, or a work of environmental art–but it sets strict budgetary constraints. The first category includes projects that cost no more than $150,000. For example, the AIA lauded Substance Architecture‘s shade-providing parklet that was made from salvaged materials for $900. Another winner in the category? The crowdfunded floating wa_sauna by goCstudio, which Co.Design covered this spring. To keep costs down–the Kickstarter campaign raised $43,000 for the project–the designers worked in a donated studio and enlisted the help of volunteers to fabricate the design–a move that shows how architecture can be a vehicle to build community.

Though scrappy projects are in the mix in the second category too, it applies to projects with a budget of no more than $1.5 million–a relatively hefty sum, but one that that AIA calls “limited” in comparison to many projects with budgets running into the tens if not hundreds of millions of dollars. (Surely they’re talking large-scale commercial or institutional buildings and not an obscene housing bubble, right?) In this category are a modern chapel and prayer garden in New Orleans by Eskew+Dumez+Ripple and Girl Scout cabins located just outside of Kansas City, Missouri, by El Dorado.

