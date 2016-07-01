How MIT And San Francisco Are Testing A New Approach To Disaster Prep

Suddenly, you wake up. The ground has already stopped shaking, but a small earthquake seems to have knocked out the power. You reach for your phone and realize you don’t have service, either. Just finding out what’s happening is suddenly very hard.

When we think about disaster preparedness, we think of “go-bags” and flares. But what about communication? Without a working phone, you can’t call or text. You can’t download a map. You might not even know what time it is. You certainly won’t be able to get vital information in a crisis situation. Does your block have a crisis plan? Who can you rely on for information? You’ll find yourself asking: What now?

Patrick Otellini, who became the first chief resilience officer in 2014, wants to answer that question before any of San Francisco’s 900,000 or so residents ask it. Originally known as the city’s “earthquake czar,” Otellini now oversees the city’s overall strategy for crisis scenarios–not only earthquakes but sea level rise and other risks, too. “We can no longer fight one hazard at a time,” he says.

But by studying how the city would confront disaster, Otellini’s office is also confronting fractures that have formed in San Francisco’s urban fabric as it has rapidly developed. Resilience, it seems, isn’t just about what happens after a crisis: It’s about what happens in the months, and years, before it. “It started off looking at the hardscape stuff–sea level rise, earthquakes,” he says of the office’s new Resilience Strategy, published in April. But “it quickly became about social inequity and affordability, and other issues that San Franciscans are facing every day.”

If you look at how cities recover from disasters, Otellini tells me, about 80% of the population recovers quickly, thanks either to preparedness plans or their financial largesse. The other 20% have more problems, either because of poor housing conditions, issues with money, or just the lack of a strong community upon which to rely during the aftermath. Five percent of those will have what he calls “acute” needs during recovery. “We really want to focus on making sure those people are thought of in the disaster,” Otellini says.

Systemic inequality in the way different neighborhoods are treated during the planning process deepens these problems, as we saw both with Hurricane Katrina and Sandy. And the people who attend neighborhood emergency response training tend to be people in neighborhoods with higher rates of homeownership and who have the time to spend dozens of hours at classes, “so we’re also seeing an equity problem there,” he adds.

Part of building stronger resilience in cities means building stronger communities, so San Francisco’s resilience strategy focuses on community involvement.