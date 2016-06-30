President Obama’s Library To Be Designed By Small Husband-And-Wife Firm

Tod Williams Billie Tsien Architects has been awarded the coveted commission to design and build the Obama Presidential Center in Chicago. The New York–based practice, led by husband and wife Tod Williams and Billie Tsien, will collaborate with local firm Interactive Design Architects (IDEA) on the project.

In a statement, Martin Nesbitt, chairman of the Obama Foundation, wrote: “Tod Williams Billie Tsien Architects | Partners stood out in their commitment to exploring, together with the Foundation, the best ways of creating an innovative center for action that inspires communities and individuals to take on our biggest challenges. Interactive Design Architects brings local knowledge and a track record for delivering excellence to large, complex civic projects.”

WASHINGTON, DC – JULY 28: U.S. President Barack Obama (R) presents the 2013 National Medal of Arts to Architect Billie Tsien (L) and Tod Williams (2nd L) during an East Room ceremony July 28, 2014 at the White House in Washington, DC. Tsien and Williams were honored for their contributions to architecture and arts education. Alex Wong/Getty Images

The finalists, which Obama announced in December, were chosen from a group of over 140 firms that answered the Foundation’s request for qualifications: David Adjaye, Diller Scofidio + Renfro, Tod Williams Billie Tsien, SHoP Architects, Snøhetta, Renzo Piano, and John Ronan (the only Chicago-based architect who was in the running).

The architecture of presidential libraries monumentalizes their legacy as leaders (and often presents a rosier version of their tenure). Case in point: the conservative George W. Bush picked Robert A.M. Stern, a starchitect known for his classically inspired buildings while the liberal Bill Clinton opted for a progressive modernist in James Polshek of Ennead Architects.

The Obama Presidential Center isn’t just an homage to his eight years in office; rather it aspires to be a cultural hub that hosts lectures and events, offers green space for the public, provides educational programming, and healthy food. The Obama Presidential Center will be built in Chicago’s South Side. The foundation is still deciding between two proposed sites, Jackson Park and Washington Park.