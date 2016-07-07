A Guide To Rio’s Legendary Architecture

Rio de Janeiro is in full construction mode as it enters the homestretch before the 2016 Summer Olympics– racing to finish up the venue renovations and infrastructure necessary to support the 500,000 visitors expected to arrive next month. As with the Sochi Olympic Games in 2014, many are beginning to speculate as to whether or not the city will pull it off; the New York Times recently called it a “calamity.”

Tensions are running high, and, in the midst of the crises gripping Rio, it’s very easy to forget that the city has a rich architectural history–particularly when it comes to modernist architecture that blends into and plays off of the city’s tropical landscape. From European-inspired 19th century buildings to the work of architect and city planner Lúcio Costa, legendary modernist Oscar Niemeyer, and landscape designer Roberto Burle Marx, Rio is in no short supply of significant buildings, many of which will likely serve as backdrops to the Games.

Keep an eye out for the following buildings, whether you’re traveling to Rio in a few weeks or watching the broadcast from afar.

Nessa Gnatoush via Shutterstock

Oscar Niemeyer is one of Brazil’s most famous architects and was responsible for more than 500 projects over his nearly 70-year career. He designed the saucer-shaped Niterói Contemporary Art Museum at the age of 89, and he continued working past his 100th birthday. Technically, the museum is located across the Guanabara Bay (where some Olympic events will be held) from Rio de Janeiro, in the smaller seaside city of Niterói. But the shape of its concrete disc–as well as its spiraling, red-carpeted ramp that snakes up one side of the building’s exterior–gives visitors a full panoramic view of the bay, Rio’s famous Sugarloaf Mountain, and the city’s skyline.

Across the bay, in Rio, Niemeyer designed several of the city’s modernist masterpieces that will likely be featured during the Olympics, including the pillared Ministry of Education and Health building–led by Le Corbusier–and the Sambadrome, host to the samba parade of Carnival. The Sambadrome will also host archery competitions and marathon events during the Olympics this summer.

Marcelo Nacinovic/Getty Images

Located in the Barra da Tijuca suburb of Brazil, the 2012 Cidade das Artes complex was designed by the French architect Christian de Portzamparc and imagined as a small city contained in one large structure. The publicly accessible complex includes concert rooms, movie theaters, dance studios, and a media library, among other things. The exterior design is defined by two concrete plates, for a roof and a terrace, with curved concrete walls situated between them. From the terrace, visitors have an expansive view of the surrounding mountains and ocean.

Dmitri Kessel/The Life Picture Collection/Getty Images

Also located in the suburb of Barra de Tijuca is Oscar Niemeyer’s Casa das Canoas, which he designed in 1951 as a private residence. The house is a tribute to Mies van der Rohe’s Farnsworth House, though it swaps van der Rohe’s straight lines for Niemeyer’s signature organic curves. The transparent glass structure, topped with the curved white roof and supported by light steel columns, make the house appear to sink into its tropical surroundings. The house is now open to the public.