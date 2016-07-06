How Music Could Help Solve Architecture’s Diversity Problem

Over the years, Michael Ford–a designer based in Wisconsin–has written, lectured, and theorized about Modernism as a catalyst for hip-hop. Now, Ford is at work designing the Universal Hip Hop Museum in the Bronx, what he calls the “first representation of hip-hop architecture around the world.”

advertisement

To Ford, the idea of infusing architecture with hip-hop is not only a way to make better buildings, it’s a tool to improve the profession’s embarrassing track record on diversity. “Hip-hop architecture is a vessel that allows minority students and professionals to make architecture something relevant to them,” he says. The Diversity Problem Today According to a 2015 report from the National Council of Architectural Registration Boards (the 2016 report will be released some time this month), only 4% of registered architects identified as black or African-American. The overall percentage of minority architects has risen in the past few years, but there’s still plenty of headway to be made. Ford believes there are three things that need to happen to improve the numbers: getting people of color interested in learning about architecture at a young age, making the subject compelling enough to maintain interest, and finding ways to get community members involved in the design process so they feel a sense of ownership over architectural projects. “I think this idea of infusing architecture with hip-hop will definitely bolster the numbers and bolster the opportunity for schools to recruit students,” Ford says. “Once students are there, it offers an opportunity for increasing their retention because if there’s something relevant, they’ll want to stick around. It also provides an opportunity for immediate contributions from young architects and designers because this is a new style and approach to architecture.” Making Architecture Relevant Born and raised in Highland Park, a city within metro Detroit, Ford became interested in design at a young age. He had a knack for drawing and wanted to become an automotive designer. Ford’s father once studied to become an interior designer and showed him his architectural drawings, which Ford often scribbled on in secret to contribute his own mark on his father’s work. (“My remixes weren’t so good,” he says.) When he was a student at Cass Tech–a high school with a reputation for educating some of the world’s best creatives like Harry Bertoia, Niels Diffrient, Charles Pollock, Alice Coltrane, Diana Ross, and Jack White–he took a few architecture classes and was attracted to its permanence. “There’s always a new car coming out, but architecture lasts longer,” he says. “Le Corbusier created the unfortunate spaces that created hip-hop culture.”

advertisement

When Ford entered architecture school, he struggled with the relevance challenge. “Everything I learned was about people who did not look like me and who were not from the same areas and communities I was in,” he says. “I needed something to make architecture relevant to me.” Ford’s graduating thesis from the University of Detroit Mercy was titled “Cultural Innovation: A Hip-Hop Inspired Architecture.” In it, he ties Le Corbusier–the Swiss architect who’s the most influential modern architect–to the start of hip-hop culture. In 1925, Le Corbusier proposed the Plan Voisin, which called for the demolition of downtown Paris and the construction of vertical cities–high-rise buildings set among greenery. While the French denounced his plan, Robert Moses–New York’s midcentury master builder–eventually adopted the “Tower in the Park” model for public housing and as a place to relocate the people he displaced after razing entire neighborhoods to build the controversial Cross-Bronx Expressway. “Le Corbusier created the unfortunate spaces that created hip-hop culture,” Ford says. “His critics in Paris said he was crazy. They said that if people were to inhabit those spaces, those monotonous towers, it will create a culture that rages against the machine[/url] and a culture that will be the exact opposite of monotony . . . I call these buildings the precursors to hip-hop.” Ford noticed that while 1520 Sedgwick Avenue–the residential high-rise where DJ Kool Herc, aka “The Father of Hip-Hop,” threw parties in the 1970s–was a historic address, it wasn’t adequately researched from an architectural perspective. Ford also points to “The Message” by Grandmaster Flash and “The Breaks” by Curtis Blow as two songs that speak to the connection between environments and music. “I try to hit Modernism over the head as much as possible with hip-hop.” “Grandmaster Flash is talking about a housing project, about living in squalor,” Ford says. “Architects thought they were producing the ‘best’ architecture that could liberate people, but they actually produced architecture that was stifling the growth of communities. I call those songs ‘hip-hop’s post-occupancy report of Modernism.’ They’re from people who lived in the community–it’s unfiltered, it’s direct, and it’s telling you about the failures of architecture and planning that did not think to consult the end users of their architecture.”

advertisement

advertisement