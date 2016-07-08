How To Visualize A Story That’s 500 Million Miles Away

No one was around to see it. Yet thousands of people watched it through an app that uses Juno’s predicted telemetry–the math the spacecraft uses to navigate–to visualize its trip in animated real-time. As the spacecraft entered Jupiter’s orbit, the visualization showed the historic moment within just one second of the real thing. For a spacecraft that’s five years away, it was a triumph of engineering and storytelling with data.

This is as close as you’ll ever get to a ride along into deep space.

The app, called Eyes on Juno, was created by a team based in Pasadena at the Jet Propulsion Laboratory. Known as the Visualization Technology Applications and Development Group, it collaborates with scientists and engineers to visualize hard data not just for the public but often for the mission itself. For Juno, the team fed the mission’s telemetry into its visualization software and rendered it through the popular cross-platform Unity game engine. If you were watching, you could see Juno arc around Jupiter in real-time. You could replay the most exciting moments. You could explore the components of its design, and more.

It made the far edges of the solar system feel almost cozy.

The Visualization Technology Applications and Development Group is managed by Kevin J. Hussey, who started at JPL in the 1970s on a summer internship. Originally a climatic geomorphology student who also studied programming, Hussey has seen the field of digital animation rise up around his career–he left JPL only once, for an eight-year stint at Disney, before returning.

In the late ‘70s and early ‘80s, the processing-heavy graphics work Hussey was doing was still very nascent. His first big break came in 1981 from an atmospheric scientist named Moustafa Chahine. “‘Hey, I’ve done all this modeling of the atmosphere, but nobody will pay attention to it. What can we do?,’” Hussey remembers Chahine asking. His response? “Let’s make a map.” Soon, Hussey had established a niche at JPL visualizing the work of its scientists using emerging animation tools. “It was cartography as it was supposed to be,” he says. “The combination of art and science.”

Today, the team is exploring the outer edges of what could be called “data visualization”: a hybrid of data and creative animation that is as close as most of us will ever get to space. Interactive experiences like Eyes on Juno actually evolved out of an internal need at NASA–what Hussey calls the “seven minutes of terror,” when engineers on the ground have to await as news that a critical mission event was successful travels back to Earth. Originally, such animations based on predicted telemetry were created so JPL could see a very close approximation of what was happening in real-time. The idea caught on.