Tough Mudder Wants Fans To Design Its Next Terrifying Obstacle

Now, in a Stockholm Syndrome-ish twist, the company wants fans to design its next trademark obstacle.

Today through July 20, the company is inviting anyone to submit a short description and sketch of their dream obstacle. Participants will rack up votes via social media, and 10 finalists will be chosen by the wisdom of the Internet. A panel of experts will determine the winner to become, in some incarnation, part of the 2017 Tough Mudder course–which will be updated as it is every season with a collection of old and new obstacles.

“[Most frequently] people request bugs or spiders or bees being involved.”

“From my side, it’s something we’ve done from the past five years, informally, from talking to participants on the ground and hearing their ideas on-site,” says Nolan Kombol, senior director of product at Tough Mudder. “But we’ve never said, ‘Take this pen and piece of paper and come back with a drawn-out idea.’ I’m interested to see what comes back.”

Now, Tough Mudder isn’t promising to literally turn the winning submission into an obstacle. Since people can submit anything they can imagine, and the Internet can vote any way it imagines, the team concedes to me that they might be left with 10 finalists–none of whom will have their vision turned into a reality because of either safety or practicality.

“[Most frequently] people request bugs or spiders or bees being involved. It’s not a terrible idea!” says Kombol with a laugh, citing that spiders are a top human phobia and would thereby be splendid fodder for a Tough Mudder course. “But the logistics of acquiring a bunch of spiders is not doable or desirable to our team.”

Because of feasibility, and the fact that these obstacles have to be rebuilt more than a dozen times across the world, Kombol suggests people think in terms of two-by-fours, four-by-fours, and plywood–and that they focus on only one element of fear or adventure for their pitch.