A Comic Book Artist Reinvents His Craft For Blind Readers

Comics seem like they would be easy to adapt for visually impaired readers. Just raise up the comic lines, like braille, and you can “feel” the story, right? Think about it for a few moments, though, and it all falls apart: if you’d never seen a cloud, or a sunset, or a bird, or a dog before, would you be able to tell a drawing of one by tracing it with your fingertips.

Multidisciplinary comics artist Ilan Manouach’s project Shapereader aims to give the visually impaired their own comics–not by adapting Batman into braille, but by creating a tactile graphical medium of shapes and glyphs which can be combined to tell a story.

According to Manouach, he was inspired to create Shapereader after a solitary retreat in Lapland, the extreme Nordic region known for Santa Claus and reindeer. There, he says, “my whole visual landscape consisted of layers of dense snow imprinted by different animal traces, leftovers of a frenetic night activity. I wanted to produce a sensual work, that could bypass verbovocovisual stimuli and address directly the plexus of deep linguistic structures in the brain, solely by the universal use of touch.”

An iceberg is a craggy polygon of interconnected ridges. Anxiety is a block of sharply oscillating lines.

Inspired by this experience, the first Shapereader story is called Arctic Circle, a 57-page, original graphic novel which tells the story of two climatologists digging in the North Pole. Manouach describes the plot like this: “In the midst of an imbroglio of conflicting interests from traders, human rights activists and impoverished Inuit dwellers, the two protagonists are pursuing research for an ice column that contains records of climate changes of past ages. They hope to decipher those cryptic patterns, pretty much the same way the readers of Arctic Circle engage with the work.”

Reading with Shapereader doesn’t require a knowledge of braille, but it helps. Each character, object, or concept in the story is represented by a separate tactile glyph, called a “tactigram,” which is meant to evoke the feeling of what it represents. A reader knows what each tactigram represents thanks to a braille index, which translates them from feelings into characters and concepts.