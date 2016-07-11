Coming To Market: An Apartment In A Box That Morphs At The Press Of A Button

Space is a luxury, and apartments aren’t getting bigger any time soon (sigh). But a new company called Ori thinks that we don’t necessarily need to think larger; we just need to think smarter about using what we’ve got. Its proposition? Robotic furniture that morphs into a bedroom, office, and living room all at the press of a button.

“We started to think about what you could do with technology to make 200 square feet feel luxurious,” says Hasier Larrea, Ori’s CEO. “Space should adapt to activities instead of the other way around. We saw robotics in other industries and saw that real estate was so far behind. It’s still building things like the Romans.”

Ori–a riff on origami, the Japanese art of paper folding–got its start as a project at the MIT Media Lab. Recognizing the rise of micro apartments in cities like New York, Boston, San Francisco, and Seattle, Larrea and four fellow students in the Changing Places research group designed CityHome–essentially an entire apartment within the footprint of a twin bed. The prototype was a finalist in the 2014 Innovation by Design Awards and now it has made the leap into a consumer product that’s hitting the market in early 2017.

The idea is to create a new renaissance of robotics for interior design.

The original CityHome concept was like a gesture-controlled, souped-up Murphy bed. Waving your arms like a conductor or pressing a button instructed the product to roll out a bed, push out a table, or even move over a few feet. It responded to three problems found in studio apartments, the target location for Ori: dividing space to allow people to do different activities (like someone sleeping and someone working), tackling the “hotel” feel of having a bed out in the open, and storage.

To finesse the prototype into a product, Larrea and his colleagues first deployed a few test units into apartments in Boston and rented them out on Airbnb. With the full consent of users–about 30 people in total were part of the study–they tracked how people actually used the piece, like how often they switched up the configuration and how long they used it in a particular state. They also interviewed users about what they liked and didn’t like and enlisted fuseproject, Yves Béhar‘s San Francisco-based design consultancy, to incorporate that feedback into a marketable design.

“One of the things we learned initially when we were testing was that the unit looked like a futuristic robot,” Larrea says. “When bringing new functionality to a home, it can’t look robotic. That’s why we partnered with fuseproject–they’re great at creating things that people love.”