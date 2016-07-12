Jamba Juice Just Got Some Serious Design Cred

Along the main drag in Pasadena’s historic downtown core, Jamba Juice has opened its newest store. When you step inside, the expansive space–with its terrazzo floor, sinuous oak bar, minimalist European furniture, and seafoam-green walls adorned with relief sculptures of fruit–looks more like a chic restaurant than its sterile brethren populating strip malls and food courts across the country. Designed by the prominent L.A. firm Bestor Architecture , the Innovation Bar, as it’s known, represents Jamba Juice’s first-ever concept store and a foray into design experimentation as a way to lure customers.

“All retail companies, especially brands that are 20 to 25 years old, have to find ways to stay relevant and keep from getting tired,” says David Pace, Jamba Juice’s CEO. “It’s how do we go out there, try some things, experiment, and look at the business, design, and products differently. This was put into place to test current assumptions.”

The past few years have been rocky for the smoothie brand, which has been shedding unprofitable stores and has switched to a franchise model to cut costs to stay financially healthy. Amid those changes has been an interest to stoke more consumer interest in the brand. After consulting with 2×4, a New York–based design studio, Jamba decided to build out a concept store.

“They wanted it to feel more like a part of the community rather than a mass experience that gets rolled out,” says Georgianna Stout, a partner and creative director at 2×4. “What we’ve been seeing in all retail experiences–not just in food–is that it’s such a competitive market now. If you think of Amazon, you can get anything in a day, from hardware to diapers to food. In general, people who are competitively part of those same markets are needing to rethink their retail spaces to differentiate them. How do you appeal to someone who’s used to a mass experience? How do you get customers to come in and stay? We worked to think about the social experience in a store and to make the environment more appealing and comfortable.”

Stout and Jamba Juice admired Barbara Bestor’s ability to create environments that feel vibrant and fresh, but not in an artificial way–her most recognized work includes Intelligensia Coffee and the splashy headquarters of Beats by Dre. So they didn’t give her a specific rubric for the space so much as a general sensibility. “If you walk in the door and say, ‘Wow, I can’t believe it’s a Jamba Juice,’ that was almost the brief,” Stout says.

To Bestor, the challenge lay mixing local influences and the brand’s core identity to create something that spoke to the notion of freshness, an important attribute considering that the store’s main products are cold-pressed juice (not the sugar-laden smoothies for which Jamba has become known) and healthy meals.

“In the coffee world, there’s a focus on using design as an expression of authenticity, caring for the customer, and adding some delight for them,” Bestor says, noting that while ultra-fancy third-wave coffee shops have become the norm in many cities, juice is following suit. “As architects, it’s exciting to look at an established brand and be able to try out ideas to explore ‘connoisseurship’ of its product.”