Samsung’s Unexpected Design Hit, The Serif TV, Is Finally Coming To The U.S.

When the Serif TV by Samsung launched last year, it turned the heads of nearly everyone in the design world, an instant and unexpected design masterpiece . But while it was available in Europe, the United States has been sans Serif. Until now.

Conceived by Ronan and Erwan Bouroullec, the Serif has an elegant I-shaped silhouette, fabric cover on the back side, and can be displayed on a shelf or a free-standing wire base. While the collaboration initially seemed somewhat unexpected–haute French designers working with a mass-market electronics brand–it makes perfect sense considering that the most televisions on the market are boring black boxes more intent on wowing viewers with screen resolution than fitting in with our domestic domains. (That and Ronan Bouroullec’s personal mission to rid the world of ugly things.)

Where you can actually buy the Serif speaks volumes about its design cred. As of now, it’s available for pre-sale from a museum, not a mega retailer. The television is available for pre-order on Samsung.com and the MoMA Design Store, now with a ship date of August 2016. Other retailers from August onward will include the luxury furniture showrooms Vitra, Bo Concept, and Ligne Roset. At $1,499, the set doesn’t come cheap–though it’s a steal when you consider an Eames Lounge chair and ottoman runs close to $6,000.

It’s a puny problem that design nerds didn’t have something beautiful to behold as they tune into Game of Thrones, but problem solved. Now, onto the real issues.DB