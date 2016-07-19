4 Ways Your Office Is Crushing Your Creativity

Is your office stifling your creativity? A recent survey, conducted by the global architecture firm Gensler, suggests as much. The good news: You can do something about it.

The online survey, called the 2016 Workplace Survey, sought to uncover whether a workplace can make employees more creative and entire organizations more innovative. It drew more than 4,000 people from 11 different industries including tech, government, finance, media, and biological sciences. The respondents had to work in offices some of the time and for companies of more than 100 employees. About two-thirds of those surveyed believed that they work in spaces that crush creativity and innovation.

Diane Hoskins

The definition of a “creative” or “innovative” business was based on employees’ perspectives of how much their companies embodied those traits. For example, how much a respondent agreed or disagreed with statements that are performance indicators, like “my company has a clear strategy for innovation,” “my company employs creative thinkers,” “my company has a leadership team that encourages innovation,” or “my company creates a climate that continually fosters innovation.” The variables Gensler found as key to creating an innovative business are workplace design, meaning, purpose (like if the organization positively impacts society), and managerial relationships.

“We found a total correlation between certain core design factors and the level of innovation in a workplace,” Diane Hoskins, co-CEO of Gensler, says. “Was it a surprise? No. But we were able to unpack the why, the what, and how.” Here are four key ways workplaces hinder creativity–and how design can help.

A sense of purpose is crucial to creating an innovative company, the survey found. For example, it’s important to reinforce why people work at the business. This helps employees feel engaged, which impacts the quality of work that they produce.

“Design can connect people to the purpose of the organization,” Hoskins says. “What resonated across all industries and all of our respondents that were on the innovative side of the spectrum is that the [office] space itself aligned with the organization and really helped every single person understand why they’re there, how important it [was for them to be there], their mission, and what they’re trying to achieve.”

That could mean finding architectural and decorative ways to communicate what a company is about to employees. For example, if a company sells handmade wares, it could fill the office with locally made furniture. If it has a deep history, it could use environmental graphics to tie together the company’s past and present.