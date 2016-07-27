Is Historical Preservation What’s Keeping Cities From Building Affordable Housing?

Fifty years after New York City created its groundbreaking 1965 landmark law, in response to the beautiful old Penn Station’s demolition, historic preservation is a hot topic in one of the country’s most expensive cities to live.

“We’ve made it impossible to build and impossible to change the most economically and culturally viable parts of the country.”

The affordable housing crisis has led to an intense debate over what values are most important as urban areas evolve. On the one hand, people value neighborhoods like New York’s Greenwich Village and Brooklyn Heights for their character and vitality–and tourists, businesses, and the wealthy flock there to work and live. On the other, the only real solution to the affordable housing crisis, advocates say, is to build more, denser, and taller housing–and historic districts have become too large a barrier to doing this.

Edward Glaeser, a Harvard University economist, made the point at the recent Cities for Tomorrow conference hosted by the New York Times: “We’ve made it impossible to build and impossible to change the most economically and culturally viable parts of the country by ceding to NIMBY-ists,” he said. “The right answer is not to straightjacket mass neighborhoods . . . it’s so important we allow cities to continue to change and keep growing.”

New York City has 138 historic districts, which are groups of buildings, blocks, and sometimes whole neighborhoods defined by a “distinct sense of space” and a “coherent streetscape” that represents one historic architecture style. Within them, demolishing some buildings is banned and others can only be replaced by architecture in keeping with the area’s existing character. Hence, the theory goes, it’s going to be pretty hard to build a new residential, affordable unit high-rise in the heart of the Upper East Side, perpetuating a cycle that only allows the wealthy to afford living in this area.

But how big an effect does this really have? That’s the crux of the debate. Preservation advocates note that only 4% of New York City is included in a historic district. They say this small amount of land will not tip the balance on affordable housing one way or another.

“To say that historic districts are responsible for the lack of affordability is to say that the federal deficit is to blame on the amount that goes to veterans benefits,” Donovan Rypkema, a principal at the real estate and economic development consulting firm PlaceEconomics, said at the conference.

That may be true, but if you are concerned about Manhattan becoming a playground for only the elite, another statistic also matters: More than 20% of land area in Manhattan is landmarked in a district.