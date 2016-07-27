The Delightfully Obsessive Collections Of Modern Artists

Museums, too, wrestle with why and how they collect and interpret these items. For New York City’s New Museum, which doesn’t have a permanent collection, examining what people hold onto offers a more personal narrative of history rather than the sanctioned version we consume in school, from books, and from museums and institutions that use their collections to reinforce their own importance.

Henrik Olesen, Some Gay-Lesbian Artists and/or Artists relevant to Homo-Social Culture Born between c. 1300–1870, III. Some Faggy Gestures, 2007. Collage with computer prints on board, 55 1/8 x 236 1/4 in (140 x 600 cm). Courtesy Galerie Buchholz, Berlin/Cologne/New York

“It’s the small rather than the large, the private rather than the state or hegemonic or dominant view,” Natalie Bell, an assistant curator at the New Museum, says of the new exhibition called The Keeper, on view until September 26. “Museums are constantly thinking about how to expand their audience and how to create exhibitions and environments that reflect the interests of more people. How is it that we create systems of value and how can these systems speak to more people? One of the lessons of this show is how to think beyond these grander narratives and this system of art as we tend to know it. We’re looking outside the box at what makes a work of art a work of art and what makes an artist an artist.”

Rather than calling the people collectors, Bell likes to use the word “keepers,” hence the show’s name. “It comes to a sense of desire and urgency and subjectivity than simply “collecting,” which can often have a detached connotation. “These figures left us a self-portrait though the things they kept.”

Here, Bell walks us through a few of her favorite collections in the exhibition.

“Wilson Bentley is the first person to photograph snowflakes and we’re exhibiting a number of his early snapshots. In a scientific sense he was capturing images for his hypothesis that no two snowflakes are alike. It’s widely accepted now, but niche then. This project shows how accumulation could lead to future knowledge.”

“Each day, Yuji Agematsu would take the cellophane sleeves from a pack of cigarettes, slip it in this pocket, and use it to hold scraps of street trash that had a texture or shape that captured his eye. Each cellophane wrapper represents a single day and what he collected on his daily walks in New York City. These stunning miniature compositions are basically very little documents and time capsules. It’s maximalist accumulation, but simple and accessible.”