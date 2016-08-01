A Cultural History Of Flight Attendant Uniforms, From Go-Go Boots To Power Suits

The conservative two-piece suits most commonly associated with flight attendant uniforms don’t exactly scream high design. But for every dowdy uniform you see on major airlines today, there’s a rich history of stylish, sometimes outlandish, designer-made uniforms that stretches back to the golden age of airline travel. Every couture house you can think of has at one point counted an airline among its list of clients: Dior, Balenciaga, Yves Saint Laurent, Valentino, and, most recently, Vivienne Westwood have all designed flight attendant uniforms.

“It’s a great paradox,” says John Hill, assistant director of Aviation at the SFO Museum, a museum that is owned by and operated out of the San Francisco International Airport. “Can a uniform be couture?” Couture connotes special orders and customization, not uniformity–and certainly not utility. But in the 1950s and 1960s, when commercial flight was becoming a booming business, airlines wanted the prestige of a big-name designer attached to their brand. And for designers, airlines promised large-scale launch campaigns that were sure to get their designs a good amount of publicity.

The SFO Museum’s Fashion in Flight: A History of Airline Uniform Design show, which you can find in the International Terminal of the SFO airport, traces the trajectory of the flight attendant uniform from its austere pre-WWII beginnings to its glamorous midcentury glory days and through decades of being given the haute couture treatment. It even makes the case that the familiar dark blue or black flight attendant suit has roots in high design: Christian Dior’s “new look” revolution and his famous Bar suit paved the way. (House of Dior designed an elegant stewardess uniform of his own for Air France in 1963.)

After WWII, the airline industry exploded with the rise of the jumbo jet. Commercial airlines could hold more people, which meant prices became accessible for the average person. Suddenly, anyone on a middle class salary could travel from one coast to the next in a day–something that had never been available to them before. “The stewardess had this vicarious role associated with jet-setting and a cosmopolitan lifestyle,” says Hill. “People projected onto them these feelings and cultural manifestations. At the same time, stewardesses projected out this prestige and mystique.”

As airlines evolved so too did the stewardess uniforms. Before commercial airlines, flight attendants had to be registered nurses, so the first uniforms in the early ’30s were basically nurse’s attire, complete with the cape and cap. WWII saw the emergence of more feminine, less conservative uniforms, if only because there was a government cap on fabric used for nonmilitary purposes.

After WWII, as more and more airlines began to crop up and compete against each other, they felt the need to differentiate themselves. They hired big-name designers and dressed their flight attendants in flashy, colorful uniforms that alluded to the exotic lifestyle they represented. “For designers, it was a new movement that was exciting and ultra-modern,” says Hill. “For airlines, the competitive nature was so they could be sustainable. Once you pull away the wrapping, they all used the same equipment” and offered more of less the same services.

Like travel posters and company branding, stewardess uniforms became part of an airline’s identity–and each was always trying to one-up the others.