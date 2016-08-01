The Future Of American Cities May Be In Our Backyards

We tend to think of housing as fitting into a few generic typologies: Single-family home. Apartment. Condo building. But in reality, the fabric of neighborhoods is made up of plenty of interstitial spaces that are neither here nor there–from the odd backyard shed to an alleyway addition to the hidden carriage house.

advertisement

Over the past few years, these alternative housing types–often known as Accessory Dwelling Units, or ADUs–have become better known, as demographics and socioeconomic forces reshape our communities. Cities including Los Angeles, Seattle, San Francisco, and Austin, among others, are all moving to ease restrictions on building ADUs. ADUs are also becoming a mainstay of today’s architectural vernacular: Ben Waechter, a Portland-based architect, even won an AIA Award for an ADU in the backyard of a single-family home last year. But with the increased attention has come debate–not only over how these buildings are regulated, but how they could potentially reshape cities themselves over coming decades. As that debate evolves, here are the basics. Kol Peterson What Are ADUs–And Why Do They Matter? Accessory Dwelling Unit is a technical name for an incredibly broad array of building types. It might be a shed in a backyard. It could be a carriage house behind an apartment building. Or an apartment above your garage. It could even be a tiny house in your backyard. An ADU is a housing unit on the same lot as a single-family dwelling. They’re also known as “in-law units,” “secondary units,” and a number of other nicknames. It wasn’t until the introduction of formal zoning regulations that they were broadly restricted or prohibited. Some argue that ADUs are the calling card of the short-term rental market. So why are you hearing so much about them lately? For one thing, the tiny house movement has moved various forms of alternative housing into the public eye. But ADUs aren’t just the domain of insufferable twenty-somethings who worship at the altar of minimalism. The AARP, for example, has been a prominent advocate for pro-ADU regulations, arguing that they allow older Americans to “age in place” and stay engaged in the fabric of society (they’re often called “granny flats” for a reason). As baby boomers age, and their children become homeowners and parents, the ADU is a natural way for grandparents to stay near their children without having to own their own homes. Other pro-ADU arguments come from housing advocates, who say that these backyard dwellings could somewhat ease the incredible dearth of reasonable housing in California, where lawmakers are currently crafting bills that would ease restrictions on ADUs. In New York, an analysis by the Pratt Center For Community Development estimated that a whopping 40% of all new housing created in the city between 1990 and 2000 were actually illegal ADUs.

advertisement

advertisement