Facebook’s Quest To Turn The Internet Into Live Theater

Of all the cutting moments of this season of HBO’s Silicon Valley, one stands out among the rest: When the mythologically genius programmer Richard Hendricks has been recruited to work on a very serious, top secret new skunkworks project. Hendricks is excited at first. Then he learns it’s an app that adds a variety of different mustaches to your face –just like a Snapchat filter.

This week, as Facebook unveils a new series of augmented reality filters that allow you to celebrate the Rio Olympics by adding one of nine different flags to your face–the result of acquiring the augmented reality startup MSQRD earlier this year in a high-profile bidding war–Silicon Valley’s mustache filter gag hits closer to home than ever.

Why are companies like Snapchat and Facebook investing so much technology into silliness like rainbow vomit filters? According to Tory Hargro and Alex Cornell, two designers on Facebook Live–Facebook’s live-streaming video platform–the answer is a lot less silly than you think.

“The metaphor we like to talk about is that of a live theater,” Cornell says. “Imagine that, you’re broadcasting live, and you’re on a stage of any size–up to a million people. But if you think about that metaphor, and what would make it more exciting or easy for someone to perform on that stage for people, props would help. If I could have a costume, that would make it more interesting. Those kinds of ways we can enhance people’s ability to be creative with the medium–those are always going to be interesting to us.”

The real difference between theater and Facebook Live is that Facebook is filled with a bunch of everyday people, rather than actors. We have the urge to overshare, and yet, we don’t always know what to say or do when we begin streaming, and if we aren’t comfortable, we might not use the service at all. So these “creative tools,” or digital props, are a design solution to bring out our inner Carrot Top. They’re, quite simply, something to play with to laugh and be laughed at by your friends.

These digital props are designed to bring out our inner Carrot Top.

But the theater metaphor works for another reason, too: Much like social media, theater is a medium that’s reactive to its audience (in a way that, say, movies or YouTube clips are not). “Actors on stage are responding to what the audience is doing. If I go to see Hamilton, [creator] Lin-Manuel Miranda might decide to put a pregnant pause in a [scene] based on the audience response. . . . If you extrapolate that into the future [of Facebook Live], you’ll see a progression of that two-way interaction being our guiding principle, our focus going forward.”