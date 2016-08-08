Turn Your House Into A 3D Painting With These Awesome Room Dividers

Madrid-based designer Ana Arana is well versed in the game of hide-and-seek. Case in point? Her unassuming kitchen in a box that holds an arsenal of appliances and cooking accoutrements in a two-foot-by-two-foot space. Arana’s latest project, a room divider dubbed Tromploeil , riffs on this notion.

The perforated screen–which takes its name from the French word trompe l’oeil (visual illusion)–is composed of asymmetrical, white iron panels held together by vividly painted geometric magnets set on hinges. Users can configure the panels and magnets however they please, creating an abstract 3D composition. It’s a veritable Kandisnky painting come to life. The design also makes it easy to create privacy in small apartments. (And provide a shield for clutter.)

[All Photos: Eduardo López via Ana Arana]DB