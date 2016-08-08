This Startup Is Teaching Chatbots Real Empathy

“I’m panicked,” I type into Kik. “I don’t have anything to wear for my interview tomorrow and my hair is being stupid.” A few minutes later, someone I’ve never met texts back: “It’s ok to look like what u really are.”

My problem was fake, but the response was articulate, sensitive, and most of all, very human. I’ve just received some decent life advice from an anonymous good Samaritan somewhere in the world, brought to me by a company called Koko.

Today, the startup is announcing a $2.5 million Series A round of financing, as well as the expansion its service to Facebook Messenger and the messaging app Telegram. But Koko’s larger strategy is to bring empathy to all the coldhearted chatbots like Alexa, Siri, and Cortana.

Launched in 2014 out of MIT’s Media Lab, Koko began as an invite-only social media network for enhancing emotional well-being, connecting users with problems to other users who might talk them through a tough situation. Koko became a public iPhone app, and through a partnership with Kik, an emotional tune-up service you could reach at any time with a simple text, as well.

But as it has expanded, Koko has invested in more than its human community; the company is building out its machine learning capabilities, too. Algorithms now sort and funnel requests to the most suitable users, not unlike the kind of AI we’ve seen put to use by the virtual assistant platform Clara. They’ve been eavesdropping, too, sorting out offensive content while learning how humans speak to one another through sensitive topics. Now, Koko services about 1,000 problems a day on Kik, and occasionally, the AI has grown smart enough to chime in before a human responder becomes available.

The end game? “We’re working toward providing empathy as a service to any voice or messaging platform,” says cofounder Fraser Kelton. “We think that’s a critical user experience for a world in which you’re conversing with computers.” Companies would license an empathy API from Koko, which could be built into any third-party chatbot, like sticking a heart into a robot.

But what does a more sensitive chatbot sound like?

The need is very real. A study published in JAMA found that smartphone AIs like Siri, Cortana, and Google Now were basically useless in responding to someone who expressed depression, physical ailments, or even sexual assault. In one cutting example, writer Sara Wachter-Boettcher pointed out that Siri didn’t understand when she typed “Siri I was raped.”