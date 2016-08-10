Designers Sandbag Trump

In this haywire election season, one of the most absurd “plans” Donald Trump has managed to squeeze in between his vitriolic rhetoric and factual inaccuracies is building a wall between the United States and Mexico.

If a group of activist designers has its way, Trump may actually get a wall of his very own very soon–in front of one of his skyscrapers.

“Wall In Trump,” a crowdfunding campaign on Indiegogo, is raising cash to construct a “wall of solidarity” made from sandbags. Expected to measure 200 feet long, three feet wide, and four feet tall, the wall will be “just big enough to retain this guy’s ego,” one of the organizers says in a video about the activist installation. (Though let’s be honest, there isn’t a wall big enough to barricade Trump off from the world.)

The hope is this stunt–which will require 10,000 25-pound sandbags to pull off–will raise awareness about what’s really at stake come election day. As the organizers explain:

We want to start a conversation–to remind people that this election is about much more than Republicans or Democrats. We are deciding on the next role model for the youth of our country, on whether or not diversity is seen as something to celebrate or fear. We need to make the right decision.

While the group hopes to construct the wall sometime in August, it hasn’t picked the exact location yet. They’re deciding between three spots: in front of Trump International Realty at Sixth Avenue and West 59th Street, at Trump International Tower at Central Park West and West 59th, or at a backup location near Central Park. If the $60,000 goal isn’t met, the designers will donate whatever’s raised to the I Have A Dream Foundation.

Walls may never talk, but if this installation gets built, it’ll send a powerful message. Visit indiegogo.com for more.