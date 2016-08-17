Frog Designs A Life-Saving MRI Machine For Newborns

Getting an MRI isn’t a pleasant experience. You enter a cold, claustrophobic tunnel only to be bombarded by the loud sounds of the machine doing its work. For adults, it’s nerve-wracking. For premature or sick babies, it can even be dangerous. The long preparation and scanning process can send their fragile systems into distress.

Aspect Imaging, in partnership with the design consultancy Frog, has created a new MRI machine designed with newborns in the neonatal intensive care unit (NICU) of hospitals in mind. Because the system can safely be placed inside the NICU, the new machine dramatically decreases the time and preparation involved in a typical MRI.

Traditional neonatal MRI scanning preparation was time consuming and complex.

“It’s baby-centered design,” says James Luther, a designer at frog who was the creative director for Aspect Imaging’s Embrace Neonatal MRI. “We got to be the advocate of the newborn in this case. They don’t have much of a voice.”

MRI, or magnetic resonance imaging, is a non-invasive test that uses a magnetic field and radio waves to capture images of organs and all internal body structures. It’s a standard tool used in hospitals across the country and is particularly useful in diagnosing problems for both adults and newborns.

MRI systems are typically located in the basements of hospitals, Luther explained, because the location is better suited to the MRI’s immense weight. Because they’re so big and attract anything with metal, hospitals often have to build safety shields around them and put them in a structurally isolated area. This can be a problem for newborns in fragile conditions, whom nurses and doctors try to handle as little as possible. Just the preparation for the MRI can be dangerous.

The functional neonatal cart prototype closely approximates the final product experience.

“You have this problem of really wanting to get images of how their brain or lungs are developing, but the trip to do that is very dangerous for them,” Luther says. Using current MRI systems, the process to prepare newborns for the machine can take over two hours because all their tubing must be changed to remove any metal or extended so it can reach the MRI control room. Then, the journey down to the radiology department starts. “It’s quite a challenge to take these fragile babies down into this environment. We followed them through this, we were there when emergencies would happen and they’d stop breathing, when fluid would be filling their lungs. You’d see firsthand these really emotional and tough situations that they’re going through,” he says.

Aspect Imaging’s MRI contains a completely shielded permanent magnet, which means it doesn’t need a traditional safety zone and can reside near other hospital equipment. It’s much smaller than traditional MRIs because its built specifically for newborns (the company also has other dedicated MRIs, for wrists and heads), and is a fraction of the cost.