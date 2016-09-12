Graava’s Action Camera Uses AI To Solve A Big Issue With GoPro

Artificial intelligence meets video editing in this small device, which solves the GoPro’s biggest issue: You never know what to do with all that awesome footage. Created by San Francisco design firm Matter, the Graava has sensors that track changes in sound, acceleration, heart rate (the camera syncs to third-party monitors like the Apple Watch), and other data points while you’re filming. Its software uses that info to choose key moments and stitch them into a shareable highlight reel of whatever length you choose. “When we think back on our lives, it’s those moments of drama, passion, or activity that become our memories,” says Matter founder and chief designer Max Burton. “Graava mirrors that.”