3 Design Changes To Watch For From Apple, From Incremental To Exciting

After sending out an event invite featuring a pretty bokeh photo of devices in a darkroom, Apple is expected to announce its latest products on September 7–including updates to the iPhone, MacBook Pro, Apple Watch, and more.

The great Cambrian period of rapid-fire smartphone evolution has ended. We’ve already seen the mass extinction event: Apple and Samsung have wiped out pretty much all of their Western smartphone competitors over the last decade, although the likes of Xiaomi, Oppo, and Hauwei are still challenging them in China. In addition, carriers are phasing out handset subsidies, slowing the rate at which people upgrade their phones. Couple that with the fact that Apple’s already reached the point of diminishing returns on making the iPhone any thinner or lighter, and what it all boils down to is there’s just not that much room for sizable industrial design improvements anymore. Which is not to say that the iPhone 7’s slightly updated design won’t have ramifications. Losing the 3.5 mm jack is a wildly controversial move on Apple’s part, causing even Apple pundits to scratch their heads. That said, it’ll likely open up a new, billion-dollar industry of Lightning-equipped headphones and headphone adapters–jump-started by Apple’s own new Lightning-equipped Earpods and its wireless AirPod headphones, which are also expected to debut next week. As for the changed home button? If that rumor holds true, Apple will have successfully addressed one of the most common reasons iPhones break: Their sole moving part stopped working. It also paves the way for next year’s iPhone, which is rumored to make the iconic home button virtual. Exciting Design News: The New MacBook Pro It’s been four years since Apple revamped the MacBook Pro’s design, so it’s well past the point of needing an update–which makes it the one product that could see a major design overhaul. Bloomberg reports that the event will also give us our first look at the next-gen MacBook Pro laptop. Predictably, Apple seems to be planning on using this refresh to shave some millimeters and milligrams off of the device, making it lighter and svelter. Apple’s fetish for making its devices thinner well past the point of good sense is justifiably mocked–any environmental benefits of making a gadget that weighs less is counterbalanced by the sacrifice of upgradeability–but in the MacBook Pro’s case, a pared-down design overhaul makes sense. Right now, it’s a bit of a clunker, at least compared to the current Retina MacBook, or even the MacBook Air, which has gone without an industrial design overhaul for an astonishing six years. It could significantly change what we think of as a “laptop.” But a thinner, lighter MacBook Pro is the least of the design changes we’re expecting here–it may look much different than current models, thanks to three major changes. First, the function row of keys (F1, F2, F3, and so on) is expected to be replaced with an OLED touch panel, which will change what an exact button does contextually within macOS. If you’re in an email, for example, F1 might reply all; in a browser, it might refresh, and so on. In addition, the new MacBook Pro is expected to have a wider trackpad, making it better for doing design and creative work. Finally, the power button will be upgraded to feature a TouchID sensor, much like the iPhone and iPad lines, allowing users to log in to their Macs with just their fingerprint.

