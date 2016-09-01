Civil Rights Groups Say Predictive Policing Isn’t Doing Much Predicting Or Policing

In the past, police officers on neighborhood beats might be able to rattle off some names if you asked them who is most likely to be involved in a future shooting. But today in Chicago, this is now a computer’s job.

“The ACLU’s chief concern with predictive policing is, simply put, garbage in, garbage out.”

Since 2013, computer software has crunched crime data to spit out what is known as Chicago’s “strategic subject list,” now a list of 1,500 people who are most likely to either be assailants or victims in a shooting. The Chicago Police Department’s goal is to have both police and social workers visit people on the list to try to prevent tragedies before they happen.

This seems laudable on the surface, but it also raises many questions for civil rights, civil liberties, and technology policy groups, who issued a statement and report calling out the flaws with these kinds of “predictive policing” programs. Some programs, like Chicago’s pinpoint people, others are meant to target hotspot neighborhoods at certain times.

“The ACLU’s chief concern with predictive policing is, simply put, garbage in, garbage out,” says Ezekiel Edwards, director of the ACLU’s criminal law reform project. It signed the statement along with groups including the NAACP, Color of Change, the Electronic Frontier Foundation, and 13 other groups.

A non-exhaustive map of police departments using or considering predictive software.

Crime data is known to be biased, heavily influenced by subjective enforcement and reporting patterns rather than objective crime rates. Relying on this data, the statement says, perpetuates and may even amp up the racial discrimination that is reflected in crime data of the past. There are also few regulations or guidelines for how predictive policing should be used–the groups worry the software could increase the likelihood someone will be accused of a crime or prosecuted more aggressively. Worse, few if any of the dozen or so manufactures of this software reveal how exactly the algorithms work.

Whether these programs are effective is also dubious, based on early evidence.

“In city after city, predictive policing programs have failed every test and have succeeded in violating basic civil rights,” says Malkia Cyril, executive director of the Center for Media Justice.