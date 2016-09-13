Passive-Aggressively Protest Your Open Office With These Portable Room Dividers

All workers want is some peace and quiet . Whether you’ve made that corner table in the coffee shop into your desk or you work for a company that ascribes to the (deeply maligned) open office plan, carving out space for yourself to put your head down and pump up the productivity is a must.

One way to turn an open space into your own space? The office divider company Zilenzio’s “Focus” divider, conceived by Note Design, is a flexible textile wall that stands up on its own, but can be rolled up and put in a backpack for instant portability. It’s like a yoga mat for your brain. Focus comes in two sizes: The larger size is meant to stand on the floor and instantly create a private cubicle; the smaller size can be placed on a table to cordon off one’s own workspace.

Yes, whipping out a Focus divider because your company refuses to provide private working spaces is passive-aggressive. But who knows? Maybe it’ll subtly encourage your company to put up some walls. Until then, Focus might just be your new best friend at work.

[All Photos: courtesy Zilenzio]KS