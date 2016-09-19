Designing A San Francisco With The 100,000 New Housing Units The City Needs

To bring down San Francisco’s out-of-control rents, the city’s chief economist estimated that it needs to build an extra 100,000 housing units in the next few decades. The problem is where to build: Residents tend to argue that there’s no space and aren’t interested in new developments that replace old San Francisco buildings.

In a new exhibition at SPUR, the San Francisco Bay Area Planning and Urban Research Association, architecture students show some innovative ideas about where those 100,000 units could fit.

Under the city’s new Affordable Housing Bonus Program, developers can now add an extra two stories to buildings in some areas if they meet certain requirements for including affordable apartments.

One part of the exhibition looks at how much housing could be squeezed into that extra space–and into gaps left by short buildings that don’t reach the height allowed by current zoning.

After conversations with a city planner, two professors at California College of the Arts led a studio asking students to look at that unused space. “We started talking about underused capacity in the city, and this myth that San Francisco has no place to build and that’s why we have a housing crisis,” says Christopher Roach, an architect and adjunct professor at CCA, who co-curated the exhibition with CCA professor Antje Steinmuller.

“If you know, for instance, that large sections of Mission Street are zoned for 65 or 85 feet, and you walk by a little one-story shoe shop or auto body repair shop, you’re just like, ‘Oh my gosh, we could build housing on top of this thing,'” he says.

The students mapped out those gaps, and the space available if all buildings in a neighborhood could also add two stories. Then–taking inspiration from other cities, like the elevated walkways in Hong Kong and rooftop additions in Vienna–they modeled ways that the space could be used.