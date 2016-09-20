How Frog Redesigned A Beer Snob’s Cult Hit For Everyone

The first time engineer Phil Petracca poured the designers at Frog a glass of beer, it was from his backpack. Inside was a prototype of Fizzics, a 3D-printed device that infuses good old canned beer with a foamy mouthfeel more akin to beer out of a tap.

It wasn’t his first trip to Frog’s studio: Petracca had worked with Frog’s design team before, as part of the original launch team of Sirius Satellite Radio. And it wouldn’t be his last, either, because after he and his partner successfully designed, crowdfunded, and shipped Fizzics–a Sodastream for beer that enhances the carbonation in anything from cans to growlers–and got it into 1,300 retail stores, Frog decided it could help take it mainstream.

FrogVentures, the company’s startup arm, invested an undisclosed amount of capital in the company–and maybe more importantly, brought the Fizzics team in for a three-month makeover of the product. The result of that design sprint is on Kickstarter today as the Fizzics Waytap ($100 for $130 MSRP), the second generation countertop device that’s slimmer, sharper, and cheaper.

It buzzes with a strange whir that sounds more like a power tool than the velvety friction of hops on glass.

To report this story, Fizzics sent me its first generation device, as their second isn’t actually on the market yet. A single beer into testing, and it was obvious how much room there was to improve. The device is the size of a well-fed bathroom waste can, with a plastic body that doesn’t help remove that image from your head. Unlatching the top, it’s a careful balancing act to place a bottle inside its cavernous chamber. Then the system requires you to feed a plastic tube into the bottle/can/growler and close the top, in a maneuver that feels nothing short of clinical, like I’m feeding a breathing tube into my beer. And when you pull the tap, the whole unit buzzes with a strange whir that sounds more like a power screwdriver than the velvety friction of hops on glass.

As for the foamy nectar that flows from tap? It’s good. The bubbles from the beer are retained with a slightly fizzier mouthfeel that I could appreciate. And with a pull of the tap in the opposite direction, I could finish the glass off with a generous layer of foam. Was there more aroma than in the can as claimed? Sure. Maybe. How much of this is suggested is honestly hard to tell, but I believe my glass of Spaten Oktoberfest was better with the Fizzics than without it. Just, you know, not mind-meltingly-worth-this-$150-garbage-can-on-my-kitchen-counter better.

“Keep in mind this first one came to market remarkably fast. [Two founders] were on their own, designing, 3D printing, ordering tooling, and shipping,” says Jonas Damon, executive creative director at Frog. “They couldn’t afford to have any problems with it. They couldn’t do extensive testing with it. By their own admission, they’d call the engineering brute force.”

But FrogVentures works pretty fast, too. While Frog will typically spend months, or years, working to present companies with design and research in often grand, Don Draper-esque spectacles that may be ultimately accepted, rejected, or ignored by the client, Ventures works differently. The Fizzics team actually embedded inside Frog to work side by side on the project together, with no big surprises or reveals, which meant the end goal was realized faster.