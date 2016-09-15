A High-Tech Engagement Ring Grown In A Lab (For A Bioengineer, Of Course)

How do you find the perfect engagement ring for your partner? Many of us have pondered this question, but the choices typically revolve around diamond cuts and sizes and bands of gold or platinum. But what if you’re dating the CEO and cofounder of her own tissue engineering company, who frequently uses digital fabrication in her work?

You 3D print it, of course.

That’s exactly what Noah Keating did for his bride-to-be, Nina Tandon, a biomedical engineer who is the CEO and cofounder of Epibone, a company that grows human bones for use in skeleton reconstruction. Keating, who runs a tech consulting company, decided to create a ring using 3D-printing technology that was inspired by a data visualization of the muscle fibers of the human heart, which Tandon had studied in graduate school at Columbia University: a high-tech ring for his future high-tech bride.

That’s not the only tech that was present at the couple’s ceremony in August: The wedding featured laser-cut invitations, 3D printed flower vases, and a digitally printed wedding dress, following a new trend in high-tech weddings.

For Tandon’s engagement ring, Keating called on the artistic expertise of the designer Manca Ahlin, whose lace sculptures evoke organic cell structures (and who’s also known Tandon for nearly 10 years). While Ahlin isn’t a jewelry designer, she has already made Tandon an EKG-inspired necklace, and knew her tastes.

“Visual fabrication is something that we really get excited about, that you can take data and numbers and turn it into objects,” Tandon says. “It’s important for my work and it moves me philosophically.”

Based on Tandon’s love of science and data (and the fact that she’d dropped a hint about it), Keating also knew he wanted to purchase a lab-grown diamond. Using a tiny diamond seed as a starter, lab diamonds are created using either high heat and high pressure (to mimic the conditions that create natural diamonds in the Earth’s crust), or using chemical processes. They’re made of carbon, just like natural diamonds, and have the same molecular structure, making them visually indistinguishable (even professionals need special equipment to tell them apart). Brilliant Earth, the diamond retailer from which Keating purchased a lab diamond, sells both natural and lab-grown stones, all of which have been ethically sourced.