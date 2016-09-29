Infrared Photographs Reveal The Secret Worlds Our Eyes Can’t See

The appeal of infrared photography is in its ability to reveal aspects of our world that are normally invisible, picking up longer wavelengths of light that our eyes can’t see. In its near 100-year history, this otherworldly form of photography has appeared in everything from scientific research in the 1930s to psychedelic album cover art in the 1960s.

The U.K.-based photographer Edward Thompson set out to create a survey of all its diverse uses, from scientific to artistic, utilizing a type of color infrared film that isn’t even produced anymore. His book documenting the results of those experiments, The Unseen, will be published next month after a successful Kickstarter campaign.

Human beings can see light with wavelengths between 400-700 nanometers, which is also the range of light captured by most film. Infrared light lies between the visible and microwave portions of the electromagnetic spectrum, and when film is sensitive to it, photographs can pick up on the light beyond our vision. “I found that infrared film with the correct filtration can reveal light up to 700-900 nanometers, allowing you to capture the invisible,” says Thompson.

The view from Rose Court from The Village, 2010. England. 120mm CIR Photograph.

Thompson used a color infrared film called Kodak Aerochrome, normally used in aerial photography. Though the film is no longer made, he sourced the film from a man in Germany, who cut it down to a size that could be used in commercial cameras. The resulting photographs are haunting images, seeped in a deep, saturated red.

Trained as a documentary photographer, in the The Unseen Thompson uses infrared film as a tool to examine hidden aspects of his subjects, from pollution in the atmosphere and veins running underneath human skin to the health of fauna. In that way, Thompson’s photographs are like encrypted missives that only reveal a deeper meaning to those who know the code. Below, see a few of his photographs–along with explanations of what they reveal.

Hand #6 from The Vein, 2015. 120mm CIR Photograph.

While researching infrared photography, Thompson came across an intriguing medical use for it, invented in 1963 by a Dr. Lou Gibson. Using a technique called infrared luminescence–in which he would illuminate the subject with visible radiation and then record the luminescence in the infrared part of the spectrum–Gibson photographed vivid images of peoples’ veins, later even using the technique to find tumors and cancers. Thompson employed the same technique to reveal the hidden veins of his subjects in a vivid blue.

Alluvium deposits on a river floodplain where the camp stood from After the Flood, After the Red River Valley, 2012. India. 120mm CIR Photograph.

With infrared film, healthy vegetation appears in a deep red, while unhealthy plants show up lighter red, purple, blueish or brown. Thompson explains this phenomenon in the book, writing, “Healthy green plants appear in shades of red, because of sunlight strongly in the photographic infrared region (therefore strongly exposing the infrared sensitive layer) while simultaneously reflecting relatively little energy in the visible region (therefore offering little exposure to the green and red sensitive layers.)”