The Different Paths Los Angeles And San Francisco Are Taking To Spur Civic Innovation

In 2007, the Los Angeles city government realized that though the city graduated the most engineers in the country, the majority left to go north to San Francisco or Seattle after school. The city knew it needed to create an innovation hub so that talented engineers would be incentivized to stay in Los Angeles. “We realized that we needed to rebrand LA from a city of smog, sprawl, and movie stars to a city that would also appeal to startups,” says Romel Pascual, who was LA’s deputy mayor during former Mayor Villaraigosa’s administration and is now executive director of CicLAvia, a nonprofit that hosts car free days throughout LA.

To do that, the city has created tech mentorship programs and pushed to open its data to entrepreneurs. Perhaps the city’s most ambitious initiative has been building the LA cleantech business incubator (LACI), a $47 million, state-of-the art facility funded through a public private partnership. Unlike many cities, LA owns and operates all its key utilities–including the department of power and water, the ports, and airports–and so can make changes to them more easily than other cities, where they’re controlled regionally. “We realized that we could make a dent on the smog that choked our city along with tackling climate change by making investments in a whole range of cleantech solutions that did not yet exist.” says Sean Arian, who served as the Director of Economic Development in the Villaraigosa administration and is currently VP of Innovation at LA’s Chamber of Commerce.

Inside the LA cleantech business incubator.

Launched in 2011, LACI has become the nation’s largest incubator for clean technologies–50 so far–including Pick My Solar, which provides a one-stop, cost-effective online solution for homeowners looking to install solar panels and Repurpose Compostables developing the first fully compostable dinnerware sold in retail stores throughout the U.S. It offers a co-working space, mentoring, and coaching by a network entrepreneurs-in-residence, access to a large network of VCs and a community of likeminded peers for the startups working on clean energy solutions like water conservation, sustainable agriculture, and battery storage. Perhaps most importantly, it offers access to the city’s Department of Power and Water, so that its startups can test out ideas in real-world scenarios.

“Knowing that we have a direct line to Mayor Garcetti’s office, who has been very supportive, gave us a big confidence boost.”

Max Aram, the founder and CEO of Pick My Solar, which has been housed at LACI from its early days, says the offerings are what convinced him to move his company from San Francisco to LA. “Being surrounded by fellow entrepreneurs, folks from the city and the most influential nonprofit organization of Los Angeles, has created an amazing environment for our growth here at LACI,” he says. “Also, knowing that we have a direct line to Mayor Garcetti’s office, who has been very supportive, gave us a big confidence boost.”

For San Francisco, the challenge of innovating government has been of a different sort. Back in 2012, when the city first started looking into this, they were keenly aware that while Silicon Valley companies were disrupting entrenched businesses with new technologies, none of this innovation had trickled into city hall—to how the city delivers its services to its residents. So how do you tap into the world-renowned startup culture that’s already there?

Around the same time, healthcare.gov launched to massive site failures and nationwide criticism. “This was a wakeup call to the cities. We realized we needed to make structural changes to inject a startup culture in how we work and, that we could only bring this about by working with startups,” says Jay Nath, San Francisco’s Chief Innovation Officer, in the Mayor’s office of Civic Innovation.

One of SF’s signature programs, launched in 2014, for tackling the innovation gap is STIR (Startup in Residence), which connects the city’s government agencies with startups to develop new technology products designed to meet the city’s needs. The idea is to work with a startup to rapidly develop and test a prototype of the solution in a 16-week challenge. This speed forces city officials to work differently from their usual processes: “[There are] benefits of city staff approaching challenges in new ways, and STIR provides the creative space to make it happen,” says Jeremy M. Goldberg, SF’s director of civic innovation partnerships and the startup in residence program.