These $50 Glasses Bring Anything On Your Phone To Life In 3D

But as I hold a pair of black spectacles up to my eyes, which are actually balancing my iPhone in a little slot like an old Viewmaster, the last thing I’m thinking about is how awkward this feels or stupid I look. Because I’m watching a video of my toddler, shot just a few weeks ago, eating breakfast in his highchair. It’s just another iPhone video shot on just another day. But re-watching it now, his rounded cheeks bubble up from the screen. His hair glistens with a quality of light that’s just not there in reproductions. And a bit of yogurt sticks to his lips, so real, so visceral, that I remember 3D video at its best is second only to real life.

Elsewhere gives you a new perspective on your digital life, in mesmerizing pseudo virtual reality.

This is Elsewhere. It’s a $50 kit launching today, made up of an iPhone app and a pair of glasses, that promises to turn any 2D video into 3D, giving the feeling of VR to just about any moving content. That includes all the videos on your phone’s Camera Roll, or anything that your phone’s camera can see, like a Netflix movie playing on your TV. Heck, you can even walk around your house with Elsewhere for an uncanny free trip that feels, at times, somehow more 3D than actual reality.

“If you look in mirror it gets even tripper,” advises Aza Raskin, who invented the app’s patented 3D tech. “It looks like you can walk through this portal.”

Raskin is both the former creative director of Firefox as well as a serial entrepreneur who founded Songza and Massive Health, two companies that sold to Google and Jawbone, respectively. But his wife, Wendellen Li, is the lead “chieftess” behind Elsewhere. Together, the two make what I can only describe as the most totes adorbs pitch team with whom I’ve ever Skyped, with a penchant for completing one another’s sentences:

“The insight came when . . .”

“. . . we were in Joshua Tree, [discussing] Mandelbrot’s The Fractal Geometry of Nature. Everything from the distribution of galaxies to rivers are all fractals.”