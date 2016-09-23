Britain’s New Guide To Ethical Robot Design, Illustrated By Pop Culture

This month, a group of scientists, technologists, philosophers, and business leaders assembled in Oxford to discuss the future of robotics in our world. There, they unveiled a document that goes by the ominous code BS8611. Its goal? To outline a set of ethical design guidelines for the entire U.K. robotics industry to adhere to, you know, so the Terminator or any other number of dystopian scenarios doesn’t happen.

Developed by the British Standards Institute (BSI)–which creates all sorts of industrial policies for the country–BS8611 is what “the first published standard for the ethical design of robots” outside Isaac Asimov’s Three Laws of Robotics, which were of course, fiction.

Co.Design acquired a copy of the report to read for ourselves. And the advice is both terrifying and hilarious. Though experts periodically warn of these dangers, we’ve grown accustomed them over the decades; visit any Reddit thread and you’ll spot some acquiescence to our “robot overlords.” 24 years after Asimov’s death, these guidelines still read like sci-fi, as if the BSI was lifting the best bits from their favorite TV shows and movies.

The reality, of course, is that today’s robotics and AI are getting much closer to those fictions, and now, roboticists are getting serious about guiding how they should be designed. We’ve annotated our favorites moments from the report, along with their sci-fi analogs.

5.1.1 General societal ethical guidelines

What society considers to be ethical issues should be identified and defined by engaging with end users, specific stakeholders and the public. The following principles should be taken into account:

a) robots should not be designed solely or primarily to kill or harm humans;

Robocop, 1987 [Image: Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer Studios Inc.]

5.1.6 Dehumanization of humans in the relationship with robots

Robots and robotic systems should be designed to avoid inappropriate control over human choice, for example forcing the speed of repetitive tasks on an assembly line. The ultimate authority should stay with the human.

Futurama, 2002 [Image: © Fox Television]

5.1.13 Robot addiction